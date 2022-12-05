SH3 reopens after two-car crash near Bell Block
One person was treated by paramedics at the scene of a two-car crash north of New Plymouth on Monday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Mangati Rd, Bell Block, about 10:30am.
One lane of the highway was closed for a time while the road was cleared, with southbound traffic being diverted down Corbett Rd for about an hour.
A St John spokesperson said one patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The road was reopened to traffic about 11:30am.