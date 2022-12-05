Stratford to get almost $8 million for road safety improvements

Almost $8 million will be spent on improving traffic safety in Stratford.

Stratford is in line for almost $8 million from the Government’s road transport agency to improve safety at key pedestrian points in the town.

The funding is part of Waka Kotahi’s $350m Transport Choices Programme which was announced on Sunday.

The bulk of Stratford’s funding allocation, almost $5m, will be spent on creating “safer, healthier and alternative travel options” between schools, with a focus on the west side of the town.

The remaining funding will be spent on more accessible crossing on State Highway 3 in areas that include the Stratford Bike Park, Whakaahurangi Marae, the new aquatic centre Wai o Rua, TET Multisports Stadium and parks and sports fields.

“These improvement projects will allow for a more connected community, opening up safer and more accessible routes for people to get to where they need to be,” Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne said in a statement.

The safety improvements had already been earmarked under the council’s Connecting our Communities Strategy.

Stratford District Council chief executive Sven Hanne

“This funding helps turn the opportunities identified in that strategy into reality,” Hanne added.

The work is projected to be completed within a two-year period.

The New Plymouth District Council also received funding under Waka Kotahi’s funding programme, although no specific details about where the funding will be spent and how much it has been allocated has been released.

A spokesperson for NPDC said it was “still early days”, the council had not scoped projects, and could not say how much they would receive.

The South Taranaki District Council was not included in the programme’s funding allocation because it had no projects ready to fit the criteria.

Waka Kotahi manager urban mobility Kathryn King said the funding would give people more options in the way they travel by improving cycling and mobility networks, making neighbourhoods more pedestrian friendly while trying to provide safer and more healthy school travel.

“The aim is to open up streets, so everyone can get where they need to go in ways that are good for their health and the planet,” she said.