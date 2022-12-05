Hāwera murder accused makes first court appearance

The body of Lionel Peat was discovered at an Albion St address in Hāwera.

A Hāwera man accused of an early morning killing in the town on Saturday has made his first appearance in court.

Name suppression was granted for the man when he appeared before Judge Tony Greig in the New Plymouth District Court on Monday.

He is charged with murdering Lionel Peat at an Albion St address.

Defence counsel Paul Keegan asked for name suppression to be granted until his client made his next appearance in court. It was not opposed by police.

READ MORE:

* Trio granted name suppression in rape, indecent act, dishonesty cases

* Formal identification of alleged murder victim completed

* Senior gang members arrested after global sting targeting organised crime



The accused sat silently in the dock and said nothing during his brief appearance in front of an empty public gallery.

It is believed Peat has no immediate relatives living in New Zealand, with his family living in Australia.

The homicide investigation is the sixth launched in Taranaki this year.

Police want to hear from anyone with information or were in the area between 6pm on Friday and 2.30am on Saturday.

Anyone who could help has been asked to call 0800 287 453, which is a dedicated number for the investigation.

Police have said they will have a presence at the Albion St address as the investigation continues.

Judge Greig remanded the accused in custody until his next appearance in the High Court on January 20.