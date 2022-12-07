Giant suspension bridge planned for Manganui Gorge

A concept design of the 100m suspension bridge planned for the Manganui Gorge on Taranaki Maunga.

A towering 100m long suspension bridge across the Manganui Gorge will become one of the impressive new features of the Taranaki Crossing.

Tenders have opened for construction of the bridge, funded through the $13.3 million investment made by the Government’s Provincial Growth Fund into the Taranaki Crossing project on Taranaki Maunga.

The crossing project will improve 25km of tracks, creating a mix of short walks and longer tramps. It will also minimise the impact of visitors on the maunga environment.

The project, which includes the Pouakai Crossing, has ongoing support from Kānoa, the Regional Economic & Investment Unit, which has welcomed this significant Taranaki Crossing project milestone.

READ MORE:

* Two Taranaki Crossing workers airlifted off maunga in three days

* Taranaki Crossing improvement works resume

* Big $13.3m investment to improve walking tracks on Mt Taranaki underway



Operations manager Gareth Hopkins said the new bridge would connect the Plateau car park with the only ski-field on the maunga, via a 30-minute walk.

“The new bridge will be a key feature of Taranaki Crossing, a network of upgraded track from Dawson Falls to Mangorei Rd end,” he said.

The cost of the build was expected to come in at less than $1m.

“The bridge designer has been working on an elegant yet strong design that sits slightly hidden up the Manganui Gorge,” Hopkins said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The Taranaki Crossing project, which includes the Pouakai Crossing, is designed to improve tracks on the Maunga.

Safety and ease of construction and extensive modelling of wind and avalanche conditions have all been factored into the bridge design.

The bridge will be built with additional main cables that allow the cables to be replaced and maintained without needing major closures, providing additional safety to users. The decking will be a fibre-reinforced plastic allowing quick drainage and great grip for users.

Once in place, the bridge will significantly improve access through this part of the mountain environment and make it much easier for people to make a short hike to the Manganui Lodge and ski area.

ROBERT CHARLES/stuff.co.nz The Pouakai Crossing in the Egmont National Park arguably competes with some of the best walks in New Zealand offering stunning views of the Pouakai Ranges and Mt Taranaki - and you can do it all in a day.

The bridge will replace a short section of track which has required visitors to descend to the bottom of a gorge. The existing track through the gorge has been prone to washouts and closure due to avalanches.

As part of the tender process DOC will supply some of the materials to the successful contractor – the main cables and bridge decking product, to allow for the long lead times for these materials. Evaluation of tenders will focus on a range of aspects, including regional benefit, track record of construction projects, and methodology.

The site for the bridge is significant to Ngāti Ruanui, who have been in ongoing consultation with DOC on the design and location of the bridge.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Kaiw’aka’aere Rachel Rae said all matters relating to Koro Taranaki were significant to the iwi.

“We are continuing to hold discussions to ensure a strong Ruanuitanga narrative and approach throughout the project and beyond,” she said.

The tender process is expected to be concluded in January.