BBQ banter: Are litterbugs the laziest people in the world?

OPINION: I sometimes wonder if litterbugs are the laziest people in the world. Or if they simply don’t care.

My life involves daily walks and frequent bike rides around my neighbourhood and other parts of Taranaki, and a common sight along the way is discarded rubbish.

Used-up energy drink cans, soiled burger wrappers, ripped chip packets, dumped cigarette butts, and my absolute pet-peeve – broken glass.

I find it hard to understand why anyone feels okay littering, but leaving behind shattered glass in areas where people walk, run or cycle is dangerous.

It’s also a situation that is so unnecessary and one which we could easily solve. Just stop doing it.

Take your rubbish home with you to get rid of, have a special refuse bag in your car, or seek out a nearby bin.

Those solutions are easy and free, and actually might save your community time and money.

Just think about the 67,400 Keep New Zealand Beautiful volunteers who participated in this year’s Clean Up Week.

That we even need to have seven days dedicated to such a pursuit in a country which once prided itself on its clean, green image makes me shake my head.

However, the volunteer effort saw 655 tonnes of litter dumped across the breadth of New Zealand picked up.

Or if you need a visual, just think about 5751 rugby fields full of rubbish, taken away and dealt with.

On its website, the organisation, which was first formed in 1967, called the operation a success.

But it is not an indictment on the people who left the rubbish there in the first place?

The Ministry for the Environment says, as a nation, we generate 17 million tonnes of waste each year.

About 13m of that ends up in landfills.

And for the stuff that makes it illegally onto the ground, into our parks and reserves, and waterways, there are laws which can be wielded.

The Litter Act 1979 makes it illegal to drop your rubbish and walk away, with fines on offer for those at fault.

Regional councils are also able to prosecute people found to illegal dump unwanted items, often referred to as fly-tipping, in public places as well.

But whether possible legal trouble serves as a deterrent is questionable, and finding the culprit responsible is easier said than done.

My belief is that it comes down to personal responsibility, and is therefore something which can change, if the desire is there to do so.

It’s a conscious choice to chuck that chocolate bar wrapper out the window, or worse.

But it's a false belief that by doing so it becomes someone else’s problem.