First reading of New Plymouth's Perpetual Investment Fund bill in Parliament

A bill to protect New Plymouth's $346 million Perpetual Investment Fund from future local body amalgamations has had its first reading in Parliament.

The bill, introduced by New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett, follows the New Plymouth District Council voting earlier this year to continue progressing it through the parliamentary process of readings and select committees, before commencement.

The bill limits the use of the PIF to the benefit the New Plymouth District, provides principles and requirements for the management and clarifies a range of technical matters relating to the fund.

“This is a major community asset for the benefit of our community and sets out principles for managing and applying the fund,” Bennett said.

“The Bill safeguards the fund by ensuring that independent financial managers make best-practice investment decisions to maintain or increase the value of the fund over time and means that the council can only reduce the real value of the capital of the fund where circumstances arise that warrant doing so.”

The PIF was created in 2004 when New Plymouth District Council sold its shares in Powerco for $259m. It is now worth $346m.