Public consultation on safer speed limits proposed around Taranaki schools

There are just days left for people to have their say about safer speeds proposed for Taranaki as part of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan.

The plan proposes variable speed limits, which reduce the speed limit on the state highway during school drop off and pick up times, around more than 30 schools across the region.

The plan also proposes permanent speed reductions to 11 sections of highway where changes to speed limits could make a big difference to safety.

This will include the intersection of SH3 and Egmont Rd north of New Plymouth and through towns along SH3 between New Plymouth and Hāwera.

READ MORE:

* Crash victim calling for changes after smash at notorious Taranaki SH3 intersection

* State Highway 3 roadworks near Waitara progressing well

* Traffic lights mooted for a dangerous Palmerston North intersection



Westend Te Kura Ō Mōrere Associate Principal Peter Horne said he welcomes the proposal for a variable speed limit on State Highway 45 near the school in New Plymouth due to the regular concerns about tamariki using the pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Belt Rd and SH45.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Westend Te Kura Ō Mōrere associate principal Peter Horne believes lowering the speed limits around schools will protect tamariki as they have had concerns of pupils crossing the pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Belt Road and SH45. (File photo)

“Our staff attend the crossing, but vehicles travel through the area too quickly and it’s been frightening to witness some near misses,” Horne said.

“I think introducing a lower speed limit at school pick up and drop off times will go a long way to making the crossing safer for our students travelling to and from school.”

Submissions close at 5pm on Monday, December 12, and people can submit feedback on the Waka Kotahi website.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said people were only given four days to give feedback on Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Interim State Highway Speed Management Plan for Taranaki. This was incorrect, the consultation period has been running four weeks and ends on Monday. (Amended 11:50am December 9, 2022)