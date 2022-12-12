Mixed reaction to four hour closures of Taranaki's Mt Messenger

The road over Mt Messenger is to be close for four hours on Tuesday and Wednesday for repairs.

Two four hour road closures of State Highway 3 over Mt Messenger are being welcomed by one sausage maker while another says he may as well close his shop until Thursday.

State Highway 3 Mt Messenger will be closed to both lanes of traffic between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 for essential maintenance works.

New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) is also closing Kiwi Rd at the same time so that motorists aren’t tempted to use it as an alternative route.

Mokau Butcher Bryan Lester said Waka Kotahi was resealing the same stretch of road they worked on six months ago.

“It just screws our small businesses. It disrupts everything, all our deliveries. Our delivery day is Wednesday for all of us (businesses in Mokau). All our delivery trucks come up from New Plymouth. So I'll get no delivery on Wednesday.”

Lester reckons he may as well shut his business on Tuesday and Wednesday as no one will come out with the roads shut.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Mokau butcher Bryan Lester says the road closure will mean no business for his shop. (File photo)

“Who wants to wait? And this is the second time in six months.”

But Bratwurst Bros co-owner Nathalie Van Dort said last time the road was closed they had some unexpected customers.

Some people didn’t read the signs or forgot the road was closed, she said. They had to turn around, so they came back to their business at Urutī, had a coffee and some German sausage while they waited for the road to open.

Grant Matthew/Stuff State Highway 3 Mt Messenger will be closed between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. (File photo)

”And they talked to other people waiting in line.”

She is hopeful they will pick up a few extra customers over the two days.

Trucking company Symons Group people performance manager Doug Peach said they were disappointed authorities had let the roads slip to the current state they were in.

“However we would actually prefer that NZTA have two full 4-hour closures to make improvements to the road over rolling closures for a full week. Four hours of total blockage is OK if they are actually going to fix it properly.”

Stuff In September cars were backed up 5km from the southern side of Mt Messenger when the road was closed following a protest. (file photo)

The trucking company will have to carefully plan around the closures, he said. And “ensure that trucks and loads are through before they shut and have enough time in the day to get back to the yard.”

“Ultimately this isn’t a closure we can get around, we will just have to plan for it. Where it could take its toll is if a client has an urgent delivery, it would be held up for the duration.”

But for another trucking company the closures have provided some work.

Wills Contracting transport manager Shaun Buckley said the roadworks weren’t a major issue for his company as they worked mainly in Taranaki.

“We go over Mt Messenger about once a week, so we just work around it.”

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance and operations manager Rob Service said a full road closure was required as crews would be working across both lanes at once.

“Scheduled one-hour closures throughout the day were also considered, but this would mean delays of up to two hours for motorists and the work would take six to eight days to complete.”

Crews will be asphalting patches to improve the safety and resilience of the road. This work is weather dependent and will be rescheduled in the event of rain.

NPDC is closing Kiwi Rd to align with these works.

“It is not suitable as an alternative route because the road is unsealed and narrow in sections and not suitable for general traffic,” a spokesperson said.

“Signs will placed at the Okau Rd end of Kiwi Rd and the Uruti Rd start of Moki Rd.”

Residents will still have access and there will also be a sign on SH3 advising the road is closed.