Wireless broadband tower upgrade to improve connections in rural Taranaki

An upgraded wireless broadband tower will connect more homes, farms and businesses in rural Taranaki.

Internet service provider Primo has upgraded a tower at Hurleyville, south of Hāwera, with new technology providing increased capacity and reach, and a longer lifespan.

The Hurleyville tower is one of several Primo towers throughout Taranaki being upgraded to boost broadband services for rural users, in association with Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) as part of the government’s Rural Capacity Upgrade programme.

Primo managing director Matt Harrison said the upgrades spanned from Mt Messenger in the north to Pātea in the south.

“With the latest fixed wireless broadband technology, we can get around some obstacles which stopped us reaching some rural homes in the past,” Harrison said.

“At the same time, adding fibre to some sites, coupled with the new access point technology, means we’ve really lifted our capacity which is great for existing customers and will future-proof services for new customers.”

He acknowledged the upgrade work caused some disruption to customers, but said the payoff was a much better network for everyone.

“We’ve been working with CIP for a while now on improving rural broadband coverage.

“We’re helping reach the Government’s target of boosting broadband services across all their connectivity initiatives to ensure that 99.8% will have improved broadband services by 2024.”

Primo, which started in Taranaki, was one of 13 private companies working towards that target, Harrison said.

“As a pioneer in rural internet, it’s a been our dream to connect the unconnected of Taranaki!”

Primo would contact rural people in the New Year about getting connected and making use of the enhanced network.