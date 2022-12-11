Area cordoned off as New Plymouth Police seek clues to person's serious injuries

A person found with serious injuries in New Plymouth was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital. (File photo)

One person was transported in serious condition to hospital after being found in New Plymouth overnight.

A police spokesperson said Police and St John were called to Robe St at around 11pm on Saturday.

“A person is in hospital after being found with serious injuries in New Plymouth overnight,” the spokesperson said.

“The scene covers a large area and has been cordoned off, CIB staff will carry out a scene examination [Sunday] morning.”

The spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing to establish how the person came to be injured.

A St John spokesperson said they could not provide any more details than what Police provided, but said they were notified around 11pm to the incident.

“[St John] were notified of an incident in New Plymouth and transported one patient with serious injuries to Taranaki Base hospital,” the spokesperson said.