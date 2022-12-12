Okaiawa is the new leader of the Soffe Cup along with Rotokare

After a soaking weekend, Okaiawa now sits at the top of the Soffe Cup table along with Rotokare.

Okaiawa have drawn level with Rotokare at the top of the Soffe Cup table after their win during the rain-affected weekend.

Up against Stratford, the Okaiawa team achieved an important 10-4 win.

The women alone took six of the 10 points without losing a single set. The most closely fought match was the one that saw Jorja Symes prevailing over Courtney Tippet 6-4 7-6.

Okaiawa’s men’s singles dropped just one match where David White defeated Mark Laurence 6-1 6-4.

White then teamed up with Callum Old in doubles to defeat Laurence and Vince Baylis 6-1 6-0 for Stratford’s second win.

The last two combined matches were cancelled due to rain, which sealed the victory for Okaiawa.

Rotokare, the other leader of the competition, faced Huatoki in Vogeltown.

Although their best players could not make it, Rotokare achieved a victory marked by the suspension of the match due to the heavy rain.

Six singles were played and five of them were won by Rotokare.

Wet ball conditions did not favour Alastair Nairn’s game based on power, who was defeated by Luke De Villiers 6-4 6-4.

In the only singles win for Huatoki, the young Oliver Kerr was defeated by Luis Silva 6-3 6-2.

On the women’s side, Huatoki fielded the talented Taylor Mitchel, who was unable to pull off a win against the solid Karen Cranston.

The only doubles played before the interruption of the match due to rain was the remarkable triumph of the Huatoki team-mates Chris Wilson and Taylor Mitchell against Karen Cranston and Tania Atkinson.

The home team won in a hard-fought tiebreak by 11-9 when the rain was already getting worse on the courts.

“It was an outstanding win, they were aiming for puddles, they were drenched,” Huatoki’s captain Ross Lilley said.

In the other match of the day, Pukekura achieved a valuable victory against Waiwaka 8-1.

The locals in Brooklands only lost one game where Waiwaka’s Matt Dempsey beat Andrew Moffat 6-2 6-1.

Besides this match, Pukekura did not concede a single set.

Some players returned to the tennis court after an injury break, such as Pukekura’s Michael Erb who easily defeated Matt Verry 6-1 6-0, and Will Gordon from Waiwaka who lost to the wrestler Leighton Upson by 6-3 6-1.

The young women from Pukekura continued to demonstrate their power and easily defeated the experienced women from Waiwaka.

After the weekend, the competition is now led by Okaiawa and Rotokare with 94 points, followed by Pukekura with 71, further back in the fight for the last spot for the semi-finals Stratford with 42, Huatoki with 39 and Waiwaka with 36.

In the Sumpter Trophy competition, which was also affected by the rain this weekend, Ōakura is leading with 64 points, Hāwera has 61, Rotokare 56, Okaiawa 32, Huatoki 25 and Stratford 23.