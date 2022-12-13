REVIEW: The $200k Christmas lights bringing joy to small-town Taranaki

A bird's eye view of Waitara's main street in all its bright glory.

Deena Coster is a senior reporter for the Taranaki Daily News and Waitara is her hometown.

REVIEW: You can’t put a price on happiness, but in the lead-up to Christmas after a tumultuous 2022, $200,000 comes pretty close.

The new Christmas lights which twinkle and shine in Waitara at night put a smile on my face every time I see them.

I’m not alone. A quick look on social media about the new lights, which were first switched on earlier this month, sees them described as “really amazing” and “neat alright” along with a phrase which sums out my feelings in three words – “bloody great lights”.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki Maunga features as one of the key elements in the new Waitara festive lights, which went live on December 2.

While the amount of money spent by New Plymouth District Council, at the request of the Waitara Community Board, is not to be sniffed at due to the cost of living crisis the country is experiencing, the joy such a simple thing as Christmas lights can bring should not be underestimated.

The lights, which were designed by students from two Waitara Schools, are humble in design but reflect the elements which influence Waitara, including Taranaki Maunga, the river and te ao Māori.

The lamp posts along McLean St have had an illuminating make-over, decked out in rainbow inspired flashing colours, as has the star on top of the Manukorihi look-out.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Manukorihi look-out in Waitara has always been a landmark to visit, and now it's extra special.

And to top it off, the town has its own Christmas tree near the bridge.

I’m no grinch, but I’ve always had a pretty low-key approach to all things festive.

My traditions include going to church mass, scoffing scorched almonds and cutting a sizeable slab or two of my dad’s Christmas cake.

But now I will be adding another one into the mix – making time to enjoy the town’s light display.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The new light display has been topped off with the town's very own Christmas tree.

Waitara is a strong community, which has been through its trials and triumphs, and faced its fair share of challenges while combatting the negative stereotypes which still linger.

But the people who call the place home are fiercely loyal to it.

The lights may be simple, but they are a special taonga which reflect who we are as people, so the money spent to make them happen should be seen as an investment, not a waste.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A perfect summer's night is the ultimate back drop for Waitara's new Christmas lights.

The display symbolises something more than just festive cheer at this time of year.

It’s a gift for us all to enjoy.

TSB Festival of Lights will tour the town on January 15. Illuminate Waitara will be held from 7pm-11pm, which includes entertainment and activities for the children.