When the whitebait run out - the looming Mōkau fritter shortage

Mōkau is famous for its whitebait fritters, but a shortage means they'll soon be off the menu.

Whitebait fritters are Kiwi as, and the ones in Mōkau are world-famous in the North Island.

The wee fish are fried in egg at the tiny town’s Whitebait Inn and just around the corner at the Mōkau Butchery Food Caravan and stopping for some fritters is a rite of passage for those travelling between New Plymouth and Hamilton on State Highway 3.

During whitebait season the town’s population – slightly more than 100 – booms as more than 250 whitebaiters flocking in to fish at their stands, which can sell for thousands in the off season.

But while people travel for hours to taste the Kiwi classic, Mōkau’s famous fritters might be off the menu as soon as next month as a shortened fishing season means less of the delicacy is available.

This year the Department of Conservation announced new rules that shortened the season by six weeks.

The move was to reduce fishing pressure on the most threatened species of whitebait during their peak migration period.

Andy Jackson/Stuff With less whitebait caught this season, the towns famous fritters won’t be on the menu much longer.

Lana Barron from the Whitebait Inn, which features a whitebaiter scooping up the fish on its roof, said they normally had whitebait all year round.

“But it's looking like we'll probably run out in January, which is very unusual. One year, a few years ago, for some reason, I think we ran out about July. But other than that we normally don't struggle too much.”

It's a real shame, she said, especially since they get customers who come a long way to eat their whitebait fritters.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Whitebait fritters are Kiwi as, and people travel long distances to get them from Mōkau.

Once their supply runs out they won’t be able to offer the fritters again until the season starts again next September.

The Whitebait Inn gets most of its whitebait from the South Island, Barron said. But there is a “massive, massive” shortage.

“So it's not good. We're not super busy at the moment, but we'll definitely start pumping once Christmas arrives and the whitebait will definitely disappear pretty quickly. So yeah, about middle of January to the end of January. So if you want one you’d better get here.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bryan Lester is picking he’ll be out of whitebait within a matter of days.

Mōkau Butcher Bryan Lester sells fritters on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at his popular food caravan and locally caught whitebait by the gram at his butchery on weekdays and weekends.

He sells a whitebait sandwich for $14, a whitebait “omelette” for $20 and a beef and whitebait fritter burger for $20. Pictures of the fritters are regularly posted to his butchery’s Facebook page.

But Lester reckons he’ll be out by of whitebait by Christmas, because he has a fraction of the amount in his freezer that he usually has at this time of year.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Anecdotal evidence suggest this whitebait season wasn’t the best.

He realised the rule change was to make sure the fish weren’t wiped out, but said there should have been some public consultation.

“It just happened. What happened to referendums,” he said.

It’s not just the length of the season that has contributed to the shortage. Southland whitebaiters reckoned this year’s season was one of the worst yet.

But, despite the problems caused to the fritter market, Forest and Bird don’t think the changes had gone far enough.

Forest and Bird freshwater advocate Tom Kay said while evidence of a bad season was anecdotal, the six species of whitebait are in decline and could all be extinct by 2050.

Supplied Forest & Bird freshwater advocate Tom Kay says whitebait are facing extinction.

“The shorter season is a good thing. It takes some of the pressure off the whitebait.

“The whitebait that are coming up are the juveniles, that we catch and eat, so stop from growing up into bigger fish and breeding. To kind of have that fishery unregulated is not great.”

More needs to be done, he said.

“We actually need a licencing system, some catch limits, and method of reporting the data. So that's kind of the standard stuff that's done in other fisheries elsewhere.”