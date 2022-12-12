Taranaki police look for two suspects after woman stabbed in the throat

Police are looking for the public’s help after a 27-year-old woman was stabbed in the throat in New Plymouth’s CBD on Saturday night. (File photo)

A woman had to have surgery after being stabbed in the throat following an argument involving two men, Taranaki police say.

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the woman suffered the injury to her neck, caused by a sharp instrument, about 11.45pm on Saturday.

The serious attack took place in the car park behind the public toilets on Devon St West. The roadway is also used as pedestrian access to nearby Powderham St.

Bouterey said witnesses already spoken to by police said they heard an argument involving the woman and two men prior to the 27-year-old victim being found with the injury.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A woman who suffered a serious neck injury during an attack had to have surgery, but she has since been discharged. (File photo)

He said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw the trio in the vicinity of the area, or had seen a white “snub-nosed van” which the two men had driven away in.

No arrests have been made so far.

He said the woman was taken to hospital and needed surgery, but had since been discharged.

A cordon had been put up at the scene in the hours after the stabbing, to enable police to carry out an examination looking for evidence.

Nothing of note was found, Bouterey said.

Anyone with information about what happened can contact police via 105.