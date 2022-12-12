Police appeal for witnesses following aggravated robbery of Taranaki petrol station

Taranaki police want to hear from anyone who saw a stolen silver, 2005 Nissan Tiida travelling between Inglewood, Waitara and Urenui on December 10, following reports of an aggravated robbery.

Police are appealing for witnesses after three masked offenders, armed with weapons, allegedly stole cash from a Taranaki petrol station

Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said the GAS Urenui service station, on Nikorima St, was allegedly robbed about 4pm on Saturday.

Bouterey would not comment on the type of weapons used or say how much money was allegedly taken.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Youth Court on December 14.

The sole attendant working at the station at the time, was shaken by the robbery, but not injured, Bouterey said.

The three offenders, all of whom wore dark clothing, allegedly drove to the store in a stolen, grey 2005 Nissan Tiida, registered GUU691.

It was later found dumped in a grassed car park by Waitara cemetery on Bayly St.

Bouterey said the Nissan was stolen earlier from the corner of Carrington and Standish streets in Inglewood sometime after 9am on Saturday.

The Nissan Tiida was likely to have been travelling with a gold, 2001 Nissan Primera vehicle between Inglewood and Waitara.

The Primera is then believed to have been parked by the Waitara Cemetery by the alleged offenders, who then travelled to Urenui in the Tiida, Bouterey said.

After returning to Waitara, the Tiida was dumped near the cemetery, and later recovered by police.

Bouterey said police wanted to hear from witnesses who might have seen either car, or had any information relating to the robbery.

This included those who might have dash-cam footage around the time of the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 105.