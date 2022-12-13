Cancellation fuels thirst for Taranaki's American car festival

Americarna organiser John Rae and event co-ordinator Caitlin Buby are gearing up for the return of the festival next year.

After a year’s hiatus Taranaki’s Americarna event is promising next year’s festival will be the biggest yet and could pump $4 million into the regional economy.

A record number of entries have been received by Americarna organisers for the four-day festival in February that celebrates American muscle cars.

The surge in entries comes after this year’s event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Organiser John Rae, who has overseen 14 festivals since the first in 2007, revealed the Taranaki Vehicle Events Trust had already accepted close to 900 entries. As many as 950 drivers were expected, some with multiple cars.

READ MORE:

* First day in red: Americarna cancelled and NPDC to require vax passes

* The Taranaki car festivals determined to go ahead in 2022

* Americarna fills New Plymouth's streets and hotels



He said this could equate to a financial windfall of up to $4 million for the region as the hospitality sector and local businesses brace for more than 700 out of town visitors.

“If you go out to some of the businesses like the auto painters, the upholsterers, the auto trimmers, they are all busy and a lot of it is Americarna based work,” he said.

“And the good thing is the majority of money stays here; from the work that is done before, to all the accommodation providers, the hospitality sector, and that’s not even including all the fuel.”

Rae admitted the trust had taken a significant financial hit from this year’s cancellation after entry fees were held while costs increased.

“Everything has gone up, the cost of road closures, permits, hire fees of things we need, everything has gone up and that’s why we’ve allowed more entries to come in,” he said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Americarna attracts thousands of people into New Plymouth’s central business district.

Despite some financial pressures put on the trust, Rae said this year’s festival would feature a number of international guests, including world-leading custom upholsterer Gabe Lopez, who would be flying in from the United States along with his son Jesus, who is also heavily involved custom cars.

“He hasn’t been to any other car shows outside the United States,” Rae said.

While the format for the festival would largely stay the same, and include events in Opunake, Waitara, Inglewood, Stratford and Hāwera, there would be a number of changes to some events, including a two-way parade through New Plymouth’s central business district which attracts thousands of people.

Even more people will be expected in the city centre the next day when the city’s streets are closed for the longest time of the year.

“The public buy-in for the event is still huge,” Rae said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Americarna organiser John Rae with a 1959 Chevy Apache that could feature in next year’s festival.

“You don’t even have to like cars, it’s the atmosphere that really pulls people in.”

He also believed retailers would benefit right around the region with the influx of visitors.

“Taranaki is perfect for this event, demographically it’s just spot on, and it provides a lot of benefits, and that is part of the reason it’s so popular.”

The schedule for the festival starts with a convoy to Opunake Beach on February 22 before runs to Waitara and Inglewood the next day with cars displayed.

Stratford and Hāwera feature on February 24 before the Friday night “cruise” in New Plymouth before all the cars are displayed in the city.