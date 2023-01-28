The warden's plants, a spot of fishing, sneaky goings-on at the piggery and other stories from New Plymouth prison

Brian Clark helped out and worked in New Plymouth prison. He has many stories to tell about the “Boys on the Hill”.

One day a prisoner at the New Plymouth prison had a visit from his girlfriend and managed to get Brian Clark to let him take her up to the prison’s piggery to show her the piglets.

It was the early 1960s and Clark, now 93, was with the Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Society.

Clark initially said “no way.” But he eventually relented and talked a prison guard into allowing them to go and see the piglets. He told them the couple had 10 minutes, he said.

“Anyway, about 10 minutes went by, 15 minutes went by, and I thought ‘oh no they’ve taken off’.

“Finally, they arrive and she was dusting hay and stuff off her skirt. She says, ‘if it's a boy, Mr. Clark, we're going to call it, Brian’.”

At the time Clark was an announcer on the radio – 2XP – and would ask people to write in and request their favourite songs. They’d get lots of letters from the “boys on the hill”.

“And I didn't know who the blazers the boys on the hill were. I asked around and discovered these were the prisoners at the local prison.”

So, he went and met the chief warden Les Hine and from there Clark met Ernie Soper, a locksmith and tradesman in New Plymouth and the only member of the Prisoners’ Rehabilitation Society.

Closed since 2013, the prison in central New Plymouth was one of the oldest and smallest jails in the country, though as Clark tells it, perhaps not one of the toughest.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Brian Clark volunteered to work with prisoners at New Plymouth Prison back in the early 1960s.

When Clark joined the rehabilitative society in the 1960s he was tasked with organising a mini concert, to give prisoners something to look forward to.

The prison cells were 10 feet (3m) by six feet (1.8m), Clark said.

“Imagine spending your life in that.”

Clark discovered a lot of them were quite talented, they could sing and play the guitar.

So he organised auditions, which were “absolutely hilarious.’’

They were all scared of performing in front of people, and he told them to bow before they walked off because he was going to get an audience in to watch them.

“And they all did this until one fella came on with his guitar.

“He sang his song. I think he was new. Then he turned around and walked off.

“He immediately reappeared on stage being carried by two lofty prisoners saying ‘when Mr. Clark says bow, you effing bow, you effing bow’, so the poor fella bowed and walked off.”

They got New Plymouth MP Ernest Alderman, mayor Alfred Honnor and Miss Taranaki, amongst others, to attend the concert.

The prisoners all got dressed up and served food, and it was a great evening, he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A radio announcer, Clark organised mini concerts at the prison until a couple of escapes saw the concerts canned.

They had a couple more concerts, but unfortunately some prisoners took advantage of the distraction and they “had two or three escapes”.

“You know, the attention was on somewhere else, so that was a good time to go over the wall.

“It was very easy to get out of prison. It’s just being scared of being caught and what's going to happen because they used to go straight into solitary.

“And you know, two weeks in solitary was not a happy time.”

Clark had a personal story as proof of the ease of escape.

When his wife, Judy, gave birth to their first child, a daughter Karen in 1962, she received a cane basket of plants from the boys on the hill.

“My wife's always been mad keen on horticulture. And she was in tears. I haven’t made this up, they must have broken out of prison, taken it to the hospital, got it to my wife, and then gone back into the prison.”

So Clark went up to the jail that night and talked to the chief warden, who knew all about the present.

He wasn’t impressed – though not because of the quasi escape. Hine took Clark to his house, which was just outside the prison, Clark said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The New Plymouth prison was closed in 2013.

“And all the plants had been taken up out of his front garden to go in this cane basket to take to my wife.”

Clark and Soper, as the only members of the Taranaki branch of the Prisoners Rehabilitation Society, used to be able to get funding from the national organisation to bring people to New Plymouth on the bus – “there was only really a bus in those days” – and put them up in a hotel, so they could visit a prisoner and go home the next day.

This was how he got the girlfriend of one inmate, who he calls Bruce, to come down from Auckland.

Bruce was eventually released and got a job in Auckland as a tailor and never forgot Clark’s kindness.

“And he became a very, very good tailor and started to make money. To the extent that he used to send presents to my three children who were only little in those days.

“They were nice things. They were trikes and things that we couldn't really afford ourselves, you know.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Clark has many stories about his time working with the ‘boys on the hill’.

Clark was glad when the presents eventually stopped coming, he said.

“Because I made it pretty clear that this was embarrassing, quite honestly, and he wasn't to do this.”

They eventually lost touch, but that was one story that had a happy ending.

Another story about a prisoner he helped could have ended badly for Clark.

Sometimes, Clark was able to arrange for a prisoner to go to a family for dinner, and he arranged for one prisoner to have dinner with friends of his.

Clark arrived to pick up the prisoner at 11pm. But when he arrived he found the dinner guest had already left.

Clark got into a panic and was worried he would get into trouble if the missing dinner guest escaped.

He drove all round New Plymouth looking for his prisoner, finally ending up at Port Taranaki where he found the “miserable sod” sitting on a wall fishing.

“As he said, ‘it's too good a chance to miss Mr. Clark. It’s a lovely evening’.”