BBQ Banter: Flies are my summer bugbear and are trying to slowly drive me insane

Flies are my biggest bugbear of the summer season, making me anxious I have more of them in my house than others.

OPINION: Not only do flies make me feel self-conscious about my house being dirtier than others, they’re the smuggest insect of the lot.

The little buggers perch all over furniture and windows, rubbing their stupid little fly hands together plotting their next move.

It’s safe to say, I can’t stand them, and they are my biggest bugbear of summer.

Not the burning black sand of Taranaki beaches, or sunburn, or having to make awkward conversation at family Christmas with relatives you only see once a year. Nope. Flies.

They annoyingly buzz about constantly, and leave their excrement all over the walls and ceiling.

I’m not sure anyone is a fan of flies, so this isn’t a controversial stance, but during summer these critters drive me slowly insane, making me unable to concentrate on anything else when one is in sight.

I spend those warm months between December and February with a plastic fly swat securely in hand.

The big blow fly suckers are the most satisfying to splat.

Anytime I have visitors over summer I freak out about how many flies are in the house.

Do they also have this many flies? Is this a large amount or a normal amount? Do they think we have a dead animal stuck somewhere that’s attracting these things?

And when I visit someone’s house it’s the first thing I evaluate.

Do they have as many flies as me? If not, what kind of anti-fly operation have they got going on?

I tend not to use fly spray in the house as we have a toddler and while some kind of automatic fly sprayer would be my pick for getting on top of the issue, apparently they aren’t great for asthma which my husband has.

Yes there are the classic yellow fly stickers, but those don’t match my house decor and fly screens would be a huge hassle to install.

The newest fly killer on my radar is the Bug-A-Salt, a gun that you aim at the pests, and it shoots a small amount of salt at them and kills them. But then I assume there’s the issue of cleaning up salt and dead flies.

I wouldn’t say winter is my favourite season by any stretch, but it’s a sweet, sweet reprieve of having no flies in the house.

Pesky flies dominate my summer barbecue conversation.

‘What’s the fly situation like at your house?’ I find myself asking everyone I come in contact with, hoping to find some solace that my situation is normal.

Apparently flies play an important ecological role in breaking down and recycling organic matter, but surely there must be a less annoying way.

Now that we have a toddler and a house full of nappies the fly situation has most likely got worse.

We do a 50/50 split of reusables and disposables a) to try and be better for the planet and b) to try and avoid the number of flies we have around the house.

However, it’s early days into the season and that swat has been working overtime in my hand, so if you have any tips to how to save my sanity or mass kill a species, please get in touch.