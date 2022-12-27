Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2022 nominee: Rob Tucker - the photographer who called in all his favours

Rob Tucker is the second nominee for the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2022.

Rob Tucker’s focus this year has been as sharp as any of the thousands of images he has captured through five decades of photojournalism – raise as much money as he could for Hospice Taranaki.

What started as an idea over a coffee with a couple of colleagues morphed into an auction of some of New Zealand’s most famous images which raised $150,000 for an organisation many consider plays one of the most important roles in the region.

For Tucker, the fundraising with his “brotherhood” is deeply personal given the ongoing care he receives from the “angels” of Hospice Taranaki as he endures the latter stages of terminal cancer.

Tucker’s unflappable fundraising push, the largest amount ever raised for Taranaki Hospice from one event, has earned him a nomination for the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2022 award.

More than 200 people bought tickets to attend the auction of 122 iconic images of New Zealand’s history captured by photojournalists over the past 50 to 60 years, while the glossy catalogue which outlines the details of each photo is on its third print run and continues to raise money for hospice.

Tucker’s quick to acknowledge the “massive” team which helped him pull together the project, a list of names that would fill the word count afforded to his story.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff A charity auction of images organised by Rob Tucker raised $150,000 for Hospice Taranaki.

“There was a lot of organisation and I couldn’t believe just how much work was involved,” he said.

“I was so lucky to have such a good team behind me, the contacts amongst the photographers, and so many people willing to help.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Former Taranaki Daily News and Taranaki Herald photographers Andy Jackson, Neville Marriner, Sam Scannell, Bruce Jarvis, Brodie Dolan and Ross Land gather behind Rob Tucker at the Brotherhood charity auction.

Tucker said the more the word got out about the auction, the more photographers came out of the woodwork willing to help to a point they could feature no more.

“The other thing that absolutely floored me on the night was the money that was paid.”

While the undoubted motivation was to help hospice, Tucker also felt proud of the recognition and value given to the work of his fellow photojournalists in an industry he has devoted the majority of his working life to.

Just how and why so many people devoted so much time to making the auction the success it was still brings a broad smile to Tucker’s face.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Rob Tucker spent countless hours preparing for the auction.

“There is humanity in everybody, you just have to tap into it,” he insists.

“It’s like [photographer] Ross Land, he’s a pretty hard sort of guy who has been there and done that, but when I mentioned it to him for the first time he said his mother had been through the Taranaki Hospice, and his brother, and he always wondered how he could pay them back because their work was so amazing.

“He jumped at the chance to pay them back and that was a typical story.”

Reaction to the work Tucker and his team have done continues, as he fields calls and answers the door to a steady stream of visitors.

It’s part of his wish to keep Taranaki Hospice at the forefront of many people’s minds as it battles to raise the funding it desperately needs.

“The auction, it kept me going and kept my mind off what was happening to me,” he said.

“It was a one-off thing about thanking someone for helping me, and now it’s going to help a lot more people.”