Looking back: Taranaki's year in business for 2022

Marcia Paurini, who coordinates support for rural people in dire straits, has a blunt assessment of 2022 in terms of how things had been in the business of farming.

“Everyone has been saying how shite it’s been this year.”

Paurini works for the Taranaki Rural Support Trust, said the testing economic times, Government reforms, compliance paperwork, and the weather, had all taken their toll on the farming sector in 2022.

It had seen family and on-farm work relationships tested, with some farmers left “burned out, overwhelmed and exhausted,” she said.

“So, we’re encouraging them to get off the farm and connect.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Taranaki farmers have faced pressures from a variety of fronts in 2022, and feel like their contribution to the economy has been under-estimated, says Taranaki Rural Support Trust’s Marcia Paurini. (File photo)

This includes offering support in the form of counselling or the opportunity to come together for social events.

Paurini said Taranaki farmers felt “under-estimated” rather than under-appreciated in terms of their contribution to the regional and national economy.

This also extends to the work they are doing to address environmental concerns.

“The city folk or the government don’t think they’re doing their part, but they bloody well are.”

One of the goals of her role in 2023 will be to try to bridge the city-rural divide, she said.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 virus has continued to provide ongoing challenges for retail and hospitality operators and workers this year.

Government-imposed restrictions under its traffic light system, which ended in September, mixed with staffing shortages due to illness, the legacy of lockdown on shopping habits, and the ongoing cost of living crisis have all impacted on the health of the business sector in 2022.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The sale of Centre City was made official this year, and its new owner plans to complete earthquake strengthening work before giving it a revamp. (File photo)

One of New Plymouth’s marquee shopping destinations – Centre City – was officially sold this year, at what was believed to have been a third of its $60 million value, to a Wellington-based property development group.

Primeproperty Group plans to complete earthquake strengthening work on the three-storey mall and give it a bit of a makeover, with a rooftop bar previously mooted.

Big moves in terms of developing wind energy options has seen Taranaki in the spotlight this year.

During a recent visit, Minister of Energy Megan Woods pegged the region as being key to the future of renewables.

The commercial footprint of iwi around Taranaki also continued to grow.

Dion Tuuta, pouwhakahaere/chief executive of Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa, said despite the challenges of 2022, including Covid-19, rising inflation and global supply issues, the organisation had grown its economic base to $137 million, and continued to build a platform to offer social and cultural support for its uri/descendants.

Robin Martin of RNZ Dion Tuuta says despite a year of challenges, Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa continues to do well financially. (File photo)

This included offering $140,000 in education grants for students, from secondary school through to post-graduate studies.

Tuuta said some key property highlights for the iwi included the successful demolition of the former Education House building, and the clearance of its Liardet St site, in anticipation of its housing development project, Pukekura – The Parade.

He said work continued in order to provide support to hapū to achieve their aspirations as well.

“A key function of our role is assisting our whānau to promote their Te Atiawa identity through the work we do.”