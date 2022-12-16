Taranaki artists create 'miniature' works for Stratford exhibition

Taranaki: In Miniature is an exhibition designed to meet the public’s desire to see smaller, cheaper artworks.

The artworks might be small, but they aim to make a big impression and not cost the earth.

Taranaki artists were challenged to showcase their skills in an exhibition of mini-artworks.

More than 200 miniature artworks will be exhibited at the Percy Thompson Gallery in Stratford during the summer, as part of the new exhibition.

Taranaki: In Miniature opens Friday, December 16.

Gallery director Laura Campbell said it was an exhibition where the public could engage with painting, photography, fibre, ceramic, jewellery, stone, wood and costume art.

Campbell said the works were by both emerging and established Taranaki artists.

“Taranaki artists were invited to present a miniature artwork smaller than 30 x 30cm, that collectively hanging together would make a huge impression on our visitors,” she said.

Supplied Local artists such as Milarky, Rohan Wealleans, Shannon Novak and Joshua Sands will show their “tiny” artworks at the Percy Thompson Gallery in Stratford.

The idea behind the exhibition was to satisfy the public’s desire to see smaller, cheaper artworks, the recently appointed director said.

“We kept hearing about some artworks being too large, or in some cases just out of reach in price. Art should be accessible in all senses of the word; that is, everyone should be able to visit, view and collect.”

Local artists such as Milarki, Rohan Wealleans,​ Shannon Novak​ and Joshua Sands were challenged to produce “tiny” artworks that would encapsulate their artistic style.

Wealleans said he produced his piece, Love Sphere, in six months by applying 70 layers of painting on canvas, paper, wood and aluminum and then carving the surface with a scalpel – the result was a “magical” spore.

“Through other paintings and sculptures, I created a world of alien witches and they use spore magic.

“Whoever holds the spore falls in love,” he said.

The magical world of Wealleans’ sculptures and paintings has been spread to Germany, the USA, England and Italy – and the highest price someone paid for a piece of this fictitious universe was $45,000.

The Waitara-based also owns the Contemporary Art Space in New Plymouth.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff New Plymouth artist Milarky said his miniature, NAUGHT II, was created to endure the weather.

New Plymouth artist Milarky will show one of his eight NAUGHTs – a small tough astronaut in a seated position.

The artist, who was famous for his murals, said the miniature was made out of clay, and was moulded, cast and then painted.

Instead of being made out of fragile materials such as pottery or ceramic, NAUGHT II was “engineered” to be a weather-resistant sculpture.

Taranaki: In Miniature opens at Percy Thompson Gallery on Friday, December 16 at 6pm in Stratford.