The long days (and nights) of a courier driver in the weeks before Christmas.

While Santa gets the kudos for swooping in with presents on Christmas Eve, many of the parcels under your tree arrive thanks to people like courier driver Manpreet Singh.

Singh is a courier contractor for New Zealand Post, running nine runs and 14 drivers around the New Plymouth District.

In the lead up to Christmas he will work from dawn to dusk overseeing the delivery of thousands of presents as his team take on their share of the hundreds of thousands of parcels dropped off at Taranaki addresses.

Last week NZ Post couriers delivered just under 77,000 tracked parcels around Taranaki, part of the 2.2 million delivered across the country. Next week is likely to be even busier.

“The other day when I was making a delivery on Huatoki St, a man said ‘come inside, have a cup of coffee’. I said, ‘no mate, I’ve still got a long way to go’,” Singh says.

If he isn’t driving, he’s checking on his drivers, making sure they are OK, their vans are running, their parcels getting dropped off, that they’re all ready to go for the next day. He rarely gets time to sit down.

Being a courier driver is physical work. Singh says he does not have to belong to a gym to stay fit.

There are rewards for the effort. He doesn’t ever have to go to the gym to keep fit and neither does he have to buy chocolate for months after the Christmas rush. Along with the odd bottle of wine, chocolates are a common Christmas gift from his regulars.

Though it’s not all driving: there is time for shopping too. It’s a professional side effect that Singh is often more aware of the sales going on than anyone else, and he’s not one to miss out.

Singh manages nine courier runs and 14 drivers. He also spends a lot of time making deliveries himself.

“You get to know what people are buying. The other day I picked something up from North Beach. They said they had 40% off. So I went home and logged on and was into it.”

Singh adheres to the Sikh religion but has embraced Christmas since he came to New Zealand from India in 2008.

For his 6-year-old son it’s the biggest day of the year. He began asking in April when the Christmas tree was going back up.

“I said mate, Christmas is still eight months away.”

Singh finally gave into his son’s tree wishes in November but despite that head start on the festive season and his insider knowledge on what sort of products are trending, he is still to get presents for his wife and sons.

“But there’s still plenty of time,” he says with admirable optimism.

NZ Post delivered 77,000 tracked parcels around Taranaki last week.

After the months of six-day weeks and 5am starts, Singh will be able to spend Christmas at home with his family. It won’t be a big break. It can be busier after Christmas than it was before.

“It doesn't slow down. After Christmas it’s the Boxing Day sales. Then it’s the New Year’s sales.”

Nor does he think Kiwis have reached the point of peak courier parcel. In the past five years New Plymouth suburbs that could be comfortably done with one driver now have two or three.

The week leading up to Christmas is one of the busiest of the year.

“Online sales are growing crazy fast mate,” he says.

In a press release NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main said they were forecasting to have delivered around 15 million items between Labour Weekend and Christmas Day.

“We’ll be delivering right up until Christmas Eve, and we’ll be the last van in the driveway before Santa arrives,” he said.

The cut-off for sending parcels via NZ Post’s economy service is Monday and the final deadline for courier items is Wednesday.