Transport agency apologises (again) after Taranaki stretch of SH3 undergoes repairs

Tarseal has applied overnight for the third time in less than six months on the SH3 between Inglewood and Midhirst.

Waka Kotahi is once again apologising to motorists about issues on a stretch of State Highway 3 in Taranaki after urgent work had to be carried out Wednesday – for the fourth time in four months.

In an emailed statement, Waka Kotahi maintenance and operations manager Rob Service said essential seal repairs were carried out overnight Wednesday near Tariki, after the seal was being ripped from the road as motorists drove through.

Similar issues have been reported on State Highway 1 in Dome Valley recently, and in Gore this week.

“With the hot temperatures yesterday, crews returned to the site to apply dry chip to SH3 at Tariki,” Service said in the statement on Wednesday.

Service said the additional layer of bitumen laid would hold as warmer temperatures heat the region, but motorists should expect delays of 5-10 minutes between Inglewood and Midhirst until the road was swept and lined marked at the weekend.

Over the coming days, the traffic will be managed under stop/go control and the section of the road will remain under a 50kph temporary speed limit while crews monitor the site.

“The work undertaken this week is intended to help the road hold up until permanent repairs can be carried out early in the new year, once the site has settled,” Service said.

Stuff Potholed and patched: The state of State Highway 3 through Taranaki. (first published July, 12, 2021)

This is the second time Waka Kotahi has apologised for work on SH3 at Tariki.

This section of highway was closed for the first time in July, as an unusual number of potholes appeared, but plans to fix potholes in the area fell through due to a traffic management plan oversight.

The repairs then took place on August 9, but heavy rain quickly undid the permanent layer of asphalt. Then, the road was sealed once again on October 4.

However, Waka Kotahi had to apologise on behalf of Downer and urgent repairs had to be immediately carried out on October 7, as colder than usual overnight temperatures cracked the new seal.

At the time, it was reported that the costs to re-seal the highway would be covered by the road contractor.