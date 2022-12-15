More arrests for Taranaki gas station robbery, youth charged with ram raid

Three people have now been arrested after the aggravated robbery of an Urenui service station on December 10. (File photo)

Two more arrests have been made following the alleged aggravated robbery of a Taranaki service station.

The GAS Urenui service station, on Nikorima St, was allegedly targeted by three masked offenders, armed with weapons, about 4pm on Saturday.

A sole attendant had been working at the station when it was robbed, and was left shaken by the incident but uninjured.

It is alleged a car, stolen sometime after 9am on Saturday in Inglewood, was used to travel to Urenui.

Supplied GAS Urenui was allegedly robbed of a sum of cash on December 10. Three people have since been charged. (File photo)

By Monday, police had arrested a 17-year-old, who faces charges of aggravated robbery and unlawfully taken a motor vehicle, and is currently before the Youth Court.

He also faces a charge of aggravated burglary, after it is alleged he was involved in ram raid of the Seven Buy Supermarket on St Aubyn St in New Plymouth on December 6.

Detective Heath Karlson said the two further arrests in the gas station robbery case were made on Tuesday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Earlier this month, the Seven Buy Supermarket on St Aubyn St in New Plymouth was targeted in a ram raid style burglary. (File photo)

Officers executed a search warrant at a Waitara address, where they found and arrested a 19-year-old man, he said.

Later that day, police returned to the same address, and arrested a 15-year-old male.

Both face charges of being party to aggravated robbery and the unlawfully taking of a motor vehicle.

All three were in custody awaiting their next appearance in the Youth Court, Karlson said.

“This is a good result for the community, heading into the holiday period.”

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Taranaki police continue to investigate the circumstances of how a woman received an injury to her throat, which needed surgery. (File photo)

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the police investigation into an incident which left a 27-year-old woman with a stab wound to her throat, and in need of urgent surgery.

The attack took place on December 10, about 11.45pm, in the car park area behind the public toilets on Devon St West.

Police previously said witnesses had heard an argument between the woman and two men, prior to the injured victim being found.

The men were later seen driving away in a white “snub-nosed van”.

Anyone with information, including sightings of the vehicle, can contact police via 105.