Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2022 nominee: Our golden skier Corey Peters

Corey Peters is the fifth nominee for Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2022.

Overcoming adversity is in Corey Peters’ nature.

The four-time medal winning Paralympian’s competitive streak drives him to overcome odds time and time again.

That was never more evident than in 2022 when the alpine skier overcame the worst possible build-up to stand atop of the podium at the Beijing Winter Paralympics after the run of his life in the sitting downhill event.

It was that performance, coupled with him also winning the silver in the Super G event, that has Peters nominated for the Taranaki Daily News Person of the Year 2022 award.

READ MORE:

* Paralympian Corey Peters welcomed home with 'special' haka by former school

* Paralympian bronze medalist Adam Hall arrives home with gift for daughter

* Winter Paralympics: Kiwi alpine skier Adam Hall wins another medal with slalom bronze



His total Paralympic medal count now stands at four, after his silver medal from Sochi 2014 and a bronze from PyeongChang in 2018.

And the Taranaki Sportsperson of the Year is not finished yet, revealing he was now aiming to be competing at the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

Just getting to the start line in Beijing proved miraculous in itself after world-wide Covid-19 pandemic saw him unable to compete internationally since 2020.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images 2022 proved a golden year for skiier Corey Peters.

He then dislocated his shoulder a month before the Paralympic Games, tested positive to Covid-19 in January, just days before he was to compete at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Norway, which delayed his departure from New Zealand, while he crashed in his two downhill practice runs in Beijing before his gold medal winning run.

“When I got time to reflect on it, and the hardships we faced, it’s definitely a moment I’ll always remember – to finally achieve that 11 year goal of becoming an Olympic champion, it was a pretty amazing moment,” he said.

Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images Corey Peters won gold in the men's sitting downhill event at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics.

Peters admitted to “a lot of performance anxiety” as he sat at the starting gate for what would be the run of his life.

“I just looked out on the horizon from that start gate over the mountains and just said to myself that this is it, this is my moment and I have to make the most of the situation right now,” he said.

“While I hadn’t finished the training runs I knew I still had the talent and ability to perform on the day because I’ve shown that throughout my career.

“It was just a case of believing in myself and once I went through that start gate and on to the course it was like a lot of athletes say, it was like I was in a flow state, it almost didn’t feel like I was going fast even though I was travelling at more than 100kmh - I felt like I had so much time to react and respond.”

Speaking from his base in Wānaka, where he divides his time living, Peters will enjoy a first summer and Christmas with his family in 11 years, after deciding to take a break from full-time training.

Jane Matthews/Stuff New Plymouth Boys' High School students performed a haka for Paralympian Corey Peters when he arrived home from the Winter Paralympics.

It’s perfect timing after he and partner Karin welcomed baby Valentina into the world five months ago.

Adjusting to family life appears to suit Peters whose drive for even more success remains undimmed, despite the fact he will be 42 when the next Winter Paralympics starts.

“I feel like I can do it with a three-year build-up and taking some time off now, it’s going to freshen me mentally and physically,” he said.

“Ultimately the goal is to come away with gold again in the downhill and hopefully gold in the Super G as well.”