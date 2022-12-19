New Plymouth woman to compete at the Ironman world champs in Hawaii

Melanie Hansen will be competing at the Ironman world champs in Kona, Hawaii next year.

Next year, Melanie Hansen will turn on the heaters in her garage and spend quality time on her stationary training bike.

Hansen, 44, from New Plymouth, has qualified for the Ironman world championships in Kona, Hawaii, next October, where it will be a bit warmer than she’s used to, she says.

“It will be really hot, and I’m having a meeting with my coach next week to look at how we're going to manage that,” she said.

“The temperature could be sort of 28-plus.”

The Ironman is a 3.8km swim, 180km cycle and a run of 42.2km – a marathon.

She will compete in a half ironman in Cairns, Australia, in June to help her prepare for the heat and the event in Kona.

But, she said, she had raced in Cairns before and “it rained the entire day”.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Sorting out her swimming technique will be on the agenda for Hansen between now and going to Kona in October.

Hansen, an architect, qualified for the prestigious event by coming second in the 40 to 44 age group at the Ironman in Taupō last weekend.

She was the 13th woman home out of approximately 150 women in the male-dominated event.

She finished in 11h 48min, which wasn’t her fastest time, she said.

But an Ironman is dependent on conditions.

And when she raced in Australia, German and Argentina, the road surfaces were very good.

“Especially in Europe, it's the black asphalt, so it can be quite fast, whereas Taupō is good old New Zealand roads.”

Swimming is Hansen’s weakest leg, so she will work on her technique in the lead-up to Hawaii.

“Because there's a lot of time that can be saved by having a good technique.

“The big thing for Kona, and I'm already thinking about it, is it's a non-wetsuit swim.

“I think they estimate the water’s something like 26 degrees. But it will be salt water and that will give some buoyancy.”

Hansen started doing Ironman events in 2013 and had done six, along with a number of half Ironman and other triathlon races.

And while Hawaii was the pinnacle, she had plans to carry on, she said.

“I've already got some ideas for 2024 – Taupō has the world champs for the half Ironman.”