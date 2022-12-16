Man left with fractured jaw after hug attempt fail

A man whose punch fractured someone’s jaw will be sentenced in the New Plymouth District Court on April 5.(File photo)

A man who tried to hug someone he knew was instead met with a forceful punch to the face, which fractured his jaw and left two teeth needing to be surgically removed.

The police’s summary of facts said the victim was at the Salvation Army building on New Plymouth’s Powderham St at 7pm on October 18, waiting for a meeting to start.

He spied the defendant, Vernan Ray Luke, standing outside and decided to go out and greet him.

As the victim walked up to the 35-year-old, he had his arms outstretched, indicating he intended to give him a hug.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF An assault victim sought medical attention, and subsequently needed surgery to remove two, damaged teeth. (File photo)

But instead of a returned embrace, Luke threw a closed fist punch to the left side of the victim’s face.

When the victim asked Luke why he had punched him, the defendant just turned and walked away, the summary of facts said.

The victim was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital to have his jaw injury assessed.

It was found he suffered a fracture, along with damage to two teeth, which later had to be surgically removed.

On Thursday, Luke appeared in the New Plymouth District Court, where he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with intent to injure.

Defence lawyer Nina Laird said Luke had been attending alcohol and drug counselling and, and was currently getting help to address his anger issues.

The case was referred to restorative justice, ahead of the April 5 sentencing date.