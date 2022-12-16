New Plymouth ratepayers face $40m blowout on thermal dryer project

New Plymouth District Council three waters manager Mark Hall prepared the report on the budget blowout for the thermal dryer project.

New Plymouth ratepayers face having to cover the cost of a $40 million budget blowout to the planned thermal dryer project at the district’s wastewater treatment plant.

The massive cost overrun was revealed ahead of Tuesday’s New Plymouth District Council meeting, with management admitting the rush to secure $37m from the Government’s Covid-19 infrastructure spend in 2020 resulted in the project not having the “level of review” it normally would.

The report to council, prepared by three waters manager Mark Hall, said initial estimates were based upon incomplete design and also significant inflation due to increases in commodities, supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19, China’s lock-downs and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The council must now decide whether to press ahead with the thermal dryer project and planned improvements to the plant’s laboratory, which could cost the average ratepayer an extra $95 a year.

Other options include delaying the projects and budgeting for them in the future or cancelling them with the loss of $10m from committed costs.

Cancelling the upgrade of the thermal dryer, which turns wastewater into fertiliser which is then sold, would also mean the council would have to truck and landfill the sludge at an annual cost of $2.5m.

However, that cost could increase with the Government potentially banning land filling organic waste by 2030 under the First Emissions Reduction Plan.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has warned the council has some tough decisions to make.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom believed the budget blowout was a “sign of the times” and there was little the council could do about it.

“Most people are struggling with inflation in the high sevens, but most of the things council spends its money on is in the double digits,” he said. “We’ve got some pretty tough decisions ahead of us.”

Three years ago the council voted to defer replacing the thermal dryer for 10 years and spend $4.3m repairing it.

However, that changed when the Government offered funding for the project and now council had to decide if it could walk away from the Crown’s money which essentially covered half the cost.

“We have money on the table from the Government which we will lose if we pull the pin on the project, and we would also have the risk in five years of having thousands of tonnes of sludge which has to find its way into a landfill,” he said.

First-term councillor Max Brough questioned why a decision had to be made so quickly and why the issue had not gone in front of the audit and risk committee first.

“I have some grave reservations that it’s being rushed at the pointy end,” he said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth councillor Murray Chong is worried about future budget blowouts.

Fellow councillor Murray Chong was also deeply concerned about just how many other projects in the long-term plan faced significant budget blowouts.

“I’m not just talking about the main ones, there are hundreds of projects which we are doing,” he said.

“We really need to consider stopping a few things because this is just one example. What about all the other ones that are coming up in the New Year?”