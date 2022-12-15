Govt explores offshore renewables as part of the transition to clean energy

Government seeking public feedback for the use of offshore renewable energy infrastructure has been announced by energy and resource Minister Megan Woods.

The Government is now seeking public feedback on the development of offshore renewable energy while also announcing a pause on new oil and gas exploration until after the election.

In Taranaki on Thursday, Minister of Energy and Resources Dr Megan Woods said the move to offshore renewables like wind farms had the potential to produce the electricity to replace fossil fuels to support New Zealand’s transition to new zero by 2050.

“We firmly see Taranaki’s future as still being an energy future. New Zealand has high levels of renewable resources – so we are well positioned globally to create a sustainable energy system for generations to come,” she said.

Woods said Technology like wind farms set off the coast of New Zealand could deliver a clean, stable source of renewable energy and the Government was seeking feedback on the idea to establish the infrastructure.

“[it will help] avoid the fluctuations in the cost of fossil fuels like oil and coal,” she said.

Woods also announced the Government was deferring decisions on future petroleum block offers.

In 2018, the previous coalition Government announced an end to new offshore oil drilling and committed to another three rounds of block offers (2018, 2019, 2020), the permit tender process for new drilling in onshore Taranaki.

SUPPLIED A computer-generated image of what the proposed wind farm will look like viewed from Ohawe Beach, South Taranaki, on a clear day.

Thursday’s announcement means there will be no further petroleum exploration permits granted, beyond what is already underway.

“This Government is committed to scaling up the renewable energy sector to phase out harmful fossil fuels,” Woods said.

“While fossil fuels remain essential today, the needs of tomorrow need to be properly understood to support future generations of New Zealanders.”

Decisions about future offers beyond those committed would be made at the later date, She said.

Two tenders have been completed and the last, 2020, remains in progress.

“I am not committing to any further block offers now. Decisions will be made early in the next Parliamentary term when there will be a better evidence base of future demands,” she said.

“Our actions to date have made room for clean renewables to take over from polluting oil and gas.”