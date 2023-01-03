Dinner and a spot: Eating pizza in Waitara's 'secret' rose garden

Waitara's rose garden is a quiet, sheltered spot for a bite to eat or to contemplate life.

I like to think of the Waitara rose garden as a “secret” place.

While it is not hidden away, or hard to access, being just a block down from the main street, it’s always empty whenever I visit.

And when the roses are in full bloom, the sun is beaming down and the monarch butterflies float overhead, the simple setting created by the Donaldson Rose Garden, becomes a picturesque setting for a spot to eat, or a place to contemplate life.

A recent visit was to road-test the place to check out its picnicking potential.

My meal of choice was a Hawaiian pizza with extra pulled pork topping, purchased from Wayfinders Cafe on McLean St.

Deena Coster/Stuff A pizza, from Wayfinders Cafe in Waitara, hit the spot. Reporter Deena Coster chose the hawaiian option, with extra pulled pork topping.

I know Hawaiian pizza has its fair share of critics, but this pizza was very moreish.

A nice crunchy base was the perfect platform to host the other flavours on top, enhanced by refreshing bursts of pineapple.

There was also a good amount of golden, melted cheese (always a test of a good pizza), but it wasn’t messy at all to eat.

I sat on a park bench situated within the garden, but would have preferred a table.

If there was any gripe with my venue of choice it has to be its lack of user-friendly facilities.

Stuff Taranaki Daily News reporter Deena Coster shares her dinner and a spot, which is the Donaldson Rose Garden in Waitara.

Apart from bench seating, which has seen better days, there are no picnic tables or rubbish bins around so be prepared to bring a rug to sit on if you ever visit, and make sure to take your rubbish with you.

But the positives of the place outstrip any downsides.

The rose garden has been a regular haunt for me for years – it’s always quiet, sheltered and peaceful.

In fact, in the height of summer, it can be sweltering, as the towering trees provide a shelter belt against the wind.

Deena Coster/Stuff In full bloom, Waitara's rose garden is picture perfect, accompanied by the sight of monarch butterflies and the sound of tÅ«Ä«.

While I love the beach, when you enjoy a meal at the rose garden, you don’t have to worry about those pesky seagulls or the threat of sandflies.

You are more likely to hear the distinctive call of the tūī, or see a kererū flap past.

All in all, my dinner date at Donaldson Rose Garden was a simple meal, in an uncomplicated place.

You can’t ask for much more than that as a way to wile away a summer’s day.