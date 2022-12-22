TV personality Hadyn Jones' band busks in the streets for children's charity

TV personality Hadyn Jones has been busking for charity this Christmas.

TV presenter Hadyn Jones reckons he has “zero musical ability".

But Jones, from Fair Go and Sunday night’s Good Sorts, and some of his family and friends have formed a band that performed around the streets of Fitzroy in New Plymouth, raising $1500 for Gabby’s Starlit Hope along the way.

Gabby Devine was 13 when she died of bone cancer Ewing's Sarcoma in 2015, but during her time in and out of hospital she created a charity, Starlit Hope, to carry out random acts of kindness.

Jones is an ambassador for the charity.

READ MORE:

* The Taranaki 'angels' continuing a teenage girl's drive to help others

* Sock monkey business helps provide money to give kids with cancer boredom boxes

* Hadyn's Heroes! Hadyn Jones celebrates 10 years of Good Sorts



The band, which is called Hey Steve, a play on the Beatles Hey Jude, was formed by accident, Jones said.

“My son Archer, aged 11, and I had been playing around with ukuleles during lockdown. I have never played an instrument in my life and have zero musical ability. I thought learning with my son would be a good exercise for both of us.”

Supplied TV personality Hadyn Jones has formed a band that busks at Christmas to raise money for charity. From left, Jordyn Healy, Archer Jones, 11, Hadyn Jones, Perry Jones, 9, Craig Healy, Kylie Betts, Freida Betts, 13.

So, Jones asked his mate Craig Healey to teach Archer how to play guitar.

“I came along to drop him off for his first lesson and somehow sat down and started learning too. Craig's daughter Jordyn was at the house during one of the first lessons and she got curious and sat down also.”

As they started to improve they decided to have a concert in Jones’ house and a friend, Kylie Betts, who had only ever sung in her kitchen, decided to join in, he said.

“So then we had a singer. Life was better after that.”

Jones’ daughter Perry, 9, is now a member and Betts’ daughter Frieda, 13, also joins in occasionally.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Gabby Devine was 13 when she died of cancer in 2015, but has left a legacy in her charity Gabby’s Starlit Hope now run by her parents Sarah and Roland Devine.

In Fitzroy, Hey Steve played about eight songs before jumping in the van and driving to another street.

“Can confirm, Beach St is the biggest party street in Fitzroy. They were ready to go when we arrived and dancing hard by halfway through the first song,” Jones said.

“As a treat/surprise, we finished with ACDC's It's a Long Way To the Top and Kylie pulls out a Chanter which is a mini-bagpipe. I scream the lyrics. It's not pretty but perhaps entertaining.”

They’ve since played at a dental surgery and there's been talk of hitting the rest home circuit, he said.

“The world's our oyster.”