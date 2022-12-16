Murder accused's bid for electronic bail denied by High Court

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer is accused of the May 27 murder of a New Plymouth woman, and will face trial next year. (File photo)

A man facing murder and arson charges after the death of a New Plymouth woman in a house fire has had his latest bid for bail denied by the High Court.

Leigh Matthew Frederick Beer will face trial next year on three charges laid against him in relation to the May 27 death of 21-year-old Emma Field at a Devon St West address in New Plymouth.

He previously pleaded not guilty to murder, arson and injures with intent to injure.

On Friday, Beer appeared via audiovisual link in the High Court at New Plymouth, where an application for electronically-monitored bail was made on his behalf.

The bail application was opposed by the Crown, and after hearing submissions Justice Matthew Palmer denied it.

A previous bail application was also denied.

Members of Field’s family were in court for Friday’s hearing, along with supporters for Beer.

The accused will face trial on June 12 next year.