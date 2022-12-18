Water quality not improving at most popular Taranaki swim spots

Rehua Marriott 10, and his sister Te Kotuku King 6, swimming in the Oakura River at Corbett Park.

The water quality at just two of 24 popular swimming spots in Taranaki has improved in the last decade.

From November to the end of March, the Taranaki Regional Council monitors the water quality at 40 popular swimming spots, posting results to its website, which in turn are shared by other councils around the maunga.

Council freshwater and coastal testing team leader Thomas McElroy said where sufficient data was available trend analysis showed between 2010 and 2020, recreational water quality had deteriorated at more sites than it had improved, with water quality declining at 11 out of 24 spots.

Before November 2021, the council would only collect recreational water quality samples during fine weather – now it is carried out weekly regardless of weather, bringing the council in line with new national policy requirements.

As peak swimming season approached, McElroy said it was important to remember testing after rainfall was likely to show more contamination because of run-off, and it did not necessarily mean overall water quality was getting worse.

After tests carried out on December 13, warnings and cautions were listed for the likes of e-coli, bacteria and sewage overflows found from Tongapōrutu in the north, to the Patea River in the south.

“Water quality is generally better at our beaches than at most of our rivers and lakes, with the best water quality found at those beaches located away from river mouths or stormwater outlets,” McElroy said

“There are a handful of sites where water quality is frequently unsuitable for swimming, even under fine weather conditions, such as Te Henui River mouth, Waiwhakaiho River mouth and Waimoku Stream mouth at Ōākura Beach.”

Permanent warning signs are in place at those locations.

McElroy said in urban areas the most common source of contamination was surface run-off following heavy rain and wastewater overflows into the stormwater network.

Faecal matter from flocks of birds has also been identified as a major contributing factor.

In rural areas, the main sources of contamination include run-off from farmland following heavy rainfall, dairy effluent pond discharges or septic tank leakages.

McElroy said other environmental factors, such as changing climate conditions, could also contribute to the suitability of waterways for swimming.

Lake Opunake and Lake Rotokare have been experiencing toxic algae blooms since monitoring began in November, which reinforced the importance of checking the latest monitoring results online, he said.

Last year the council launched an investigation into the water quality at New Plymouth's Back Beach following test results showing "unusually" high levels of bacteria.

It also banned swimming at Ngamotu Beach after testing found elevated levels of enterococci (e-coli), a gut bacterium that can indicate human faecal matter in water.