More than half of voters make their choice online in Ngāti Tama trustees' election

Conrad O'Carroll has been re-elected to the board of trustees at Te Rūnunga o Ngāti Tama trust.

Seven trustees were appointed to the new board of Te Rūnunga o Ngāti Tama trust on Thursday.

The voter turnout was 37.18%, with 451 votes cast from 1213 eligible electors, of whom more than half cast their vote online.

Only half of the 14 candidates won a place on the board of the Waitara-based trust, which represented the collective interests of Ngāti Tama iwi.

Frances White, Conrad O’Carroll and Andrew Matuku were re-elected, and the new trustees were Raymond Tuuta, a previous board member at Ngāti Maru, Richard McClutchie, Armanda Sharman and Te Amoroa Clifton.

The last election, in 2019, had a higher turnout with 42% of the registered members of the iwi casting their vote.

Paul Silich and Amos White did not seek re-election and Patricia (Lungi) O’Carroll did not make it with just 14 votes.

White said the trust would harvest the fruits of the work with Waka Kotahi over the bypass on Mount Messenger, which led to a $7.7 million deal for iwi.

The iwi held a vote in 2020 on whether to back the Mt Messenger project and 82% approved the deal with Waka Kotahi.

Robyn Martin-Kemp, who was one of the iwi members opposing the decision, stood for election but was not elected to the board.