Taranaki man's P-dealing ring lands sister in jail, mother on home detention

There were emotional scenes in the New Plymouth District Court on Friday after a mother-of-three was sent to jail. (File Photo)

A breastfeeding mother has been sent to prison for her role in helping her brother secure a $140,000 haul of P, news which took her family by surprise and resulted in emotional scenes in court on Friday.

Cassandra O’Brien was jailed for three years in the New Plymouth District Court, while her mother Margaret O’Brien was given an eight-month home detention term after they were charged in the wake of Operation Taxi, which targeted the sale and supply of methamphetamine by Logan Maxwell in December 2020.

Logan Maxwell is Margaret O’Brien’s son, and was living in a self-contained sleepout on her Stratford property in central Taranaki at the time.

Along with making arrests, police seized $350,000 in cash from two security boxes stored in Auckland, and 450 grams of methamphetamine, which was found in Maxwell’s car boot during a police-stop in Taranaki.

The drugs found in Maxwell’s car were bought in a deal, which his sister Cassandra O’Brien helped to set up, the New Plymouth District Court heard.

Encouraged by Maxwell’s offer to loan her money to buy a house in Auckland, the mother-of-three organised the drug sale through another relative, keeping her brother in the loop about progress, Judge Tony Greig said.

Stuff Judge Tony Greig said methamphetamine was a drug ‘changing the face of society’ through its effects. (File photo)

He accepted the woman had not received any money from her brother in the end, but she had acted in the hope she would get financial help.

Tiffany Cooper, Cassandra O’Brien’s lawyer, advanced an application for permanent name suppression and a discharge without conviction on a charge of conspiring to deal a class A drug, to which her client had previously pleaded guilty.

The court heard how the woman was a dedicated mother, a hard worker and of excellent character, and that a conviction could see her lose her job along with the future prospect of taking on the care of her niece.

The judge accepted there would be consequences of a conviction, but said it did not outweigh the seriousness of the offending.

“Methamphetamine is changing the face of our society,” he said, highlighting the health and social impacts of the drug’s use and its connection to organised crime networks.

Greig also denied the application to grant name suppression.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/STUFF Former methamphetamine addict Tauera Roberts speaks about the symposium he has organised for Timaru to address issues with the drug.

Patrick Mooney, who acted for Margaret O’Brien, said Maxwell had abused his relationship with his client, who he described as being at the “bottom of the chain”.

The grandmother previously pleaded guilty to allowing her home to be used to supply methamphetamine.

The court heard how the 72-year-old had told her probation officer how much she hated drugs, and how destructive they were.

While Greig did not accept her assertion she did not know what her son was up to, he agreed with Mooney’s submission she was a low rung on the ladder, and imposed a sentence of eight months’ home detention.

This took into account her guilty plea, age and health issues.

Upon hearing her jail sentence, Cassandra O’Brien broke down in tears and her mother, who was seated next to her in the dock, also became upset along with other supporters in court, who openly criticised the judge’s decision.

Maxwell is due to be sentenced on January 30 on two drug dealing charges.