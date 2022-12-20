Taranaki-based triathlon coach Mark Turner remembered as someone who wanted to 'better the community'

Mark Turner from World Multisport Taranaki was only in Taranaki for two years, but has left a legacy through the events he set up.

Mark Turner wanted to turn Taranaki into the home of multi-sport events and was renowned for his ability to build a community and this week that community is in mourning.

Turner, 52, died suddenly in New Plymouth on Saturday, December 17.

The triathlon coach came to New Plymouth in 2021 after a stint in Scotland where he was head coach for Triathlon Scotland, training elite athletes for international events.

Along with Suzanne McCarthy, Turner set up World Multisport to train triathletes of all ages and abilities in Taranaki and launched the Coastal Five running event in New Plymouth, which attracted nearly 600 entrants a few weeks ago.

Turner recently posted on his World Multisport Taranaki’s Facebook page saying he was taking a week off for mental health reasons, but was back on deck soon after.

Comments left on World Multisport’s Facebook page mention the positive impact Turner had on people, that he changed people’s lives and that he was “one of the good guys”.

“Rest in Love Mark. You have shaped my future. Something I didn’t think was possible at 47 years of age. Thank you, you will forever be in my heart,” one man wrote.

Friend MattHastings said Turner believed in “that sense of belonging. The real importance of community.”

“And I think that's the gift that Mark has left us. To connect with a tribe and a group, from a training perspective and a race perspective, has just been so magical. We will always be forever grateful for him for that.”

Hastings said Turner quite often said the art of listening had vanished.

“It's like people are just listening to wait for their turn to talk where he really epitomised a listener. He would listen. He would engage with you honestly. He left you feeling loved, feeling wanted, feeling like you were listened to. He cared about you from the very first conversation.”

The two friends spent a lot of time together and they put out a podcast called Enduro 101 for people wanting to get into triathlon for the first time.

“It was advice that was designed to support and guide people who were setting goals around doing a triathlon, or singular events like running, swimming, biking. It’s such a hard sport to get into for the first time. It's very overwhelming.

“Everything he was trying to accomplish was to better the community. He wanted to turn Taranaki into the home of multisport.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Turner was planning to start a charity to help change people’s lives through endurance sport.

In 2021, Turner wrote a training schedule published weekly in the Taranaki Daily News for people training for the Cape Egmont half-marathon.

Turner was planning to start a charity that was just on the brink of being announced, Hastings said.

“It was designed to break down barriers for people and using endurance sport to change people's lives.”

Turner, an Australian, got into coaching in his early 20s while working as a police officer in Brisbane.

After he finished working with the police in the early 2000s he started a swim school. And then in 2007 he started coaching triathlon full time.

He leaves behind four sons.

A Givealittle page has been set up to support the family.

Turner will be farewelled at the East End Surf Club at 11am on Thursday, November 22.

Where to get help