Why Christmas at the Bowl is an umissable part of the Taranaki Christmas experience

Christmas at the Bowl is a tradition for thousands of Taranaki families, rain or shine.

Comment: I love being a Dad. I think I always knew I would but I’m never more aware of the fact than at Christmas at the Bowl.

Rain or shine I have been heading along since 2015 when my first son was old enough that we could rely on him not screaming in terror during the fireworks' finale.

On Sunday night my wife and I were there with him and my daughter, and their friends and our friends and what looked like about 5000 or 6000 other families.

At times it felt like every one there knew everyone else. A quick trip to the kebab stall can turn into a high school reunion. It’s the Taranaki way.

You get practised in catching people up on your life in about three sentences. It forces you to priortise what really matters.

And you realise most of the ups and downs in life that give your day its rhythm – good and bad – aren’t much more than noise.

The important stuff is you’re healthy, your kids are healthy and you’re looking forward to Christmas.

Kevin Jordan Local people entertaining a local audience is part of the show’s appeal.

So that’s what you tell them and there’s a pleasant security in that.

You also know if your kids wander off they may be found and brought back to you by someone you used to bunk off social studies class with.

Not that the kids wander off much. They’re having too much fun with their friends as they pass around the chocolates, the lollies, the Christmas mince pies, getting high as kites off sugary excess.

And in this dextrose-drunken stupor Santa and candles are thrown into the mix, creating a volatile toddler TNT that can and does explode all night long. The tears are part of it.

The night can be an emotional journey.

No one comes exclusively for the show, they come for the tradition, but the show is an example of everything that’s good about living in a small province and so something to be treasured.

The performers aren’t 100% polished, they aren’t off on world tours. They are local artists giving it their all in front of one of the biggest audiences they’ll ever get and chances are one of them is your cousin, niece, nephew, or child.

They are courageous and they deserve our gratitude for volunteering to be part of so many thousands of memories.

By the time the much anticipated fireworks started flying I knew I would be back again next year, with the kids, the catch-ups, the overload of chocolate.

There’s no choice really. It’s part of being a parent. It’s part of Christmas in Taranaki.