A gift of gratitude to some of Taranaki's big brothers and sisters

Terry Hignett of the local lapidary club has gifted hundreds of pounamu pendants he has carved to people around Taranaki. He's now gifting some to the people who do Big Brothers and Big Sisters at police station.

When Terry Hignett closed the door after a couple hours introducing rock carving to novices at the Taranaki Lapidary and Mineral Club, the real work was only just beginning.

For the next two weeks he cut, carved and polished a pounamu pendant for each and every member of the police-run Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki and Te Puna Trust’s Super Nurture programme.

On Monday, at the New Plymouth Police station, Hignett presented the pendants to the teams, telling them during their time at the club he learned about what they did and was blown away. He needed to do something to show how much he appreciated their work.

“Let me tell you that the public are so grateful for what you do and this is a gift of gratitude.” he said.

With all pendants carved from a single rock, Hignett said they linked the two groups as a family.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Terry Hignett, centre, gifted pounamu pendants to all members of the police-run Nurture Taranaki and Big Brothers, Big Sister Taranaki.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a long-running programme that pairs an adult volunteer with a young person to spend time doing things they both enjoy each week.

The Te Puna Trust’s Super Nurture programme works with first time mums from pregnancy until the child turns five.

It was Jo Patterson, of Te Puna Trust, and a member of the Lapidary club, who had convinced her team to give the hobby she shares with her 13-year-old son a try.

“I bring my stuff in for them. They say, ‘that looks interesting. I would like to have a look at that one day.’ So instead of ten pin bowling or some other team building exercise I said I would see if we could get the club open for a couple of hours and they were keen.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Jo Patterson, of Nurture Taranaki, said Terry Hignett’s gift was beautiful as it united the two teams as one.

Patterson, who set up the Super Nurture programme, said it was beautiful for Hignett to link the two teams with the pendants,

“We operate separately but there is only the Te Puna programme because there is the Big Brothers Big Sisters programme,” she said.

Police officer Paul Lampe, who manages both teams, was unable to go to the club day, but got a pendant anyway.

“It’s just nice that another organisation acknowledges what we do. It’s pretty cool. It’s a good story.”

Hignett’s gift of pounamu is not a one-off. The retired New Plymouth businessman and musician has gifted hundreds of pendants to people in the region and around the country, all of which receive a blessing from Reverend Albie Martin before being presented.

“It is really heartwarming because sometimes, in most cases, they are lost for words,” he said.

“They know what it means to be gifted something and for me it’s just a lovely feeling.”