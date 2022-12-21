Taranaki police share tips to keep crime at bay over Christmas

Simple things like locking your home and car can deter people from targeting your property, says Inspector Darin Haenga of Taranaki police. (File Photo)

Christmas is often a time to relax and unwind, but police are asking people to stay vigilant in order to keep dealing with crime off the festive agenda.

Inspector Darin Haenga, who heads up the prevention team within Taranaki police, said everyone could take simple security steps to keep their property safe.

This included people letting their neighbours know if they are going away, or asking them to clear the letterbox or park a car in their driveway.

Taking away obvious clues that there is no-one home provides a real deterrent to would-be offenders, Haenga said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Inspector Darin Haenga heads up the prevention team within Taranaki police. (File photo)

“A thief is less likely to have a crack when someone is at home.”

He also urged people to make sure they locked their homes and secured windows if there were going out, along with vehicles.

“Don’t leave them unlocked, even if you’re in your own driveway.”

Another suggestion Haenga shared was for people to be mindful of how they dispose of packaging for big-ticket items which might have been purchased over Christmas.

A rise in family harm related call-outs attended by police was also a reality at this time of year, Haenga said.

While alcohol can be a factor, other stressors like financial strain can come to the fore during the festive season too, he said.

Stuff Taranaki residents can expect to see police out in force on the roads during the festive season. (File photo)

Another area of focus for Taranaki police during the Christmas break will be road safety.

“Police will be out in force over the holiday period, especially out on the roads.”

A beefed-up deployment of officers will be rostered on at New Year’s Eve as well, he said.

Other issues which can arise ahead of Christmas is mail theft.

Tips shared on the central policing district’s Facebook page to minimise parcels going missing include ensuring the item is delivered to a secure address, and to provide clear delivery instructions to the seller.

Any suspicious activity can always be reported to police, either on 111 in an emergency, or via the 105 information line for non-urgent events.