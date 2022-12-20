From banking and plumbing to pet cremation - the Taranaki couple helping families grieve for their animals

Paws and Claws Kennels and Cattery also have the only pet crematorium in Taranaki with Paws for Thought. Owners Tracey and Billy Walsh, with their one eyed cat Popeye, have been running the business for seven years.

When Tracey and Billy Walsh first went to look at purchasing Paws and Claws Kennels and Cattery, they had no idea it also came with a pet crematorium.

It was 2014 and the couple had just moved over to New Zealand from the UK where Billy was a plumber and Tracey worked in banking, and were looking for something different to do.

And the pet crematorium, the only one in Taranaki, made it different indeed.

“It was a big learning curve,” Tracey said.

READ MORE:

* Tulips, daffodils and lilies: The everyday plants that are toxic to pets

* 'I had a lot of people telling me it was just a cat': the heartbreak of losing a pet

* Thames cremator opens doors to humans, pets, after seven year wait



Andy MacDonald/Stuff The market for pet cremations is heating up in Taranaki with Paws & Claws expanding their operation with a larger furnace.

“I do it the way I think it should be done because I want to sleep at night,” Billy added. “It was a hard thing to get used to doing. It's been difficult.”

Billy said the first cremation he did was horrible and really affected him, but has now been able to find comfort in the fact they help people through a tough time with their grieving.

They only do cremations for cats, dogs, and what they call pocket pets – rats, mice, guinea pigs, rabbits.

And have done cremations for Brooklands Zoo too, when needed.

The couple estimate they’ve spent about $2 million doing the property up and getting it up to scratch, which includes upgrading the furnace.

Until recently they were the only option for pet cremation in the region, however, another company based in Hawke’s Bay are now travelling to Taranaki to do pick-ups.

Billy said they’re still ticking over, but it is causing them stress.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Prior to moving to New Zealand and taking over the business, Tracey was in banking and Billy was a plumber.

They have now rebranded the crematorium side of the business calling it Paws for Thought.

The couple says they like to provide a personalised and empathetic service as they know what it’s like to a love and lose a pet.

They have four dogs: Slim, Comet, Penny, and Nahla and their two aptly named cats, Pop Eye, who only has one eye, and Urnie, ‘punnily’ named after what they do for a living.

The premises features a viewing room where people can sit with their pets and say a final goodbye and choose from a number of ways to remember them by, from garden rocks to jewellery, which the ashes can be used in.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The pair is animal lovers with four dogs and two cats.

“We do a few private cremations, but mostly we rely on the vets,” Bill said.

“What we're trying to promote is caring, local, and dignified.”

They’re also just as caring and dignified when it comes to mass cremations.

“We clear freezers for vets so all roadkill and people’s pets they don’t want back.

“I spread the dust around all the trees here and say a few words. Like I say, I want to sleep at night.”