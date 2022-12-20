New Plymouth swimmer bags titles, records at Queensland event

Monique Wieruszowski, 15, of Inglewood High School won several events at the Queensland Swimming Championships.

Taranaki’s Monique Wieruszowski received an early Christmas present by setting several records and claiming silverware at the Queensland Swimming Championships in Brisbane last week.

The 15-year-old broke the Taranaki and New Zealand age group 50m breaststroke record with a time of 31.69 seconds. The previous time was 32.83, which she held prior.

Wieruszowski also broke the Taranaki 100m breaststroke age group record and equalled the current New Zealand record for her age with a time of 1:10.81, beating the previous time of 1:14.08.

She won golds in the 50m and 100m breaststroke under-15 events to cap off a successful week away.

The recent form continued her success at the New Zealand Short Course Championships in August, where she won the 50m open breaststroke title.

While she was proud of her achievements in Brisbane, the Inglewood High School student was now focused on the next event.

“I feel excited to go back to training and move onto the next competition in April for NAGS (National Age Group Swimming).

“I know what I need to improve on and I’m coming for the open New Zealand records for the 100m and 50m breaststroke,” she said.

Wieruszowsk knew what needed to be done to achieve those milestones.

“I’m going to train every day, work on my turns, underwater work, my finish and my mental strength.”

She was now working with coach Mariano Nani at Aquabladz Club based at the Methanex Bell Block Aquatic Centre after the retirement of Sue Southgate.