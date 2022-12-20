Waitara pump station fire remains under investigation

Four fire trucks responded to the January 12 fire at the Waitara outfall pump station which remains under investigation by council. (File Photo)

The cost of fire damage to the Waitara outfall pump station is still being assessed by New Plymouth District Council, but the town’s wastewater system remains unaffected.

On December 12, about 6.15pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it responded to reports of smoke seen coming from a building in Waitara.

Four fire trucks attended and were at the scene for about an hour.

In a statement, a NPDC spokesperson said no-one was hurt in the fire, and the cause of the blaze was still under investigation.

The damage caused by the fire was assessed as being minor, with some wiring in the controls for the pumps effected.

The spokesperson said the town’s wastewater system was operating as normal, and there had been no discharges in the wake of the fire.

The outfall pump station was only used when there was overflow at other pump stations, for example, during an extreme weather event, the statement said.

Correction: The date the fire occurred has been corrected. The fire was in December, not January. Story updated on Tuesday December 20, 2022.