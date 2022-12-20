Council hits pause on involvement in New Plymouth's proposed $90m multi-sport hub same day it approves $23m extra for thermal dryer

An artist's impression of what the Tuparikino Active Community Hub's infield pavilion could look like.

The future of the proposed $90 million Tūparikno Active Community Hub is uncertain after the New Plymouth District Council “paused” any involvement in the project amid fears of a budget blowout.

The announcement council’s involvement would be reviewed came just hours before councillors voted on Tuesday to spend $23m extra to upgrade the New Plymouth’s Wastewater Treatment Plant thermal dryer least they risk losing $37 in government funding allocated to the project.

Fears about the community hub budget, and the $40m the council has pledged in its long-term plan, have been circulating for most of the year with councillor Murray Chong at the forefront of calling for up-to-date costs to be made public.

The hub’s governance group, led by former New Plymouth Boys’ High School headmaster Lyal​ French-Wright, were due to present proposed stage two costing to council on Tuesday. However, the presentation was not listed on the council’s agenda.

Council chief executive Miriam Taris issued a statement on Tuesday morning, saying the decision to “pause” its involvement in the hub was “to review how it stacks up economically as global fiscal pressures mount”.

That puts the council’s pledge of $40m, along with a further $11m in operational expenditure in limbo.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff New Plymouth District Council chief executive Mariam Taris has made the decision to pause the council’s involvement in the proposed hub.

Taris cited the war in Europe, the pressures on international supply chains and escalating inflation as reasons for the pause in council’s involvement.

They were the same reasons given by council staff in explanation to a $40m budget blowout for the thermal dryer project at the New Plymouth wastewater treatment station revealed last week.

“No decision has been made about the project,” she said.

“We are just taking this time to crunch the numbers to make sure we’re investing each ratepayer dollar wisely, a normal practice on any major project.”

Neither French-Wright or Sport Taranaki chairman Michael Carr made any comment on Tuesday.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Sport Taranaki boss Michael Carr has been advocating for the hub for years.

Earlier this year Auckland-based project manager Steve Bramley said “a lot has changed” with the hub project since the New Plymouth District Council gave the green light to invest $40m through its long-term plan last year.

Meanwhile, the council approved spending $23m to cover the cost of a budget blowout on its planned thermal wastewater dryer on the same day it “paused” involvement in the hub.

At their final meeting of the year, the council faced up to whether to press ahead with the thermal dryer project and planned improvements to the plant’s laboratory, with a collective blowout of $40m, or turn their backs on it and risk losing $37m of Government funding.

Cancelling the upgrade of the thermal dryer, which turns wastewater into fertiliser which is then sold, would also mean the council would have to truck and landfill the sludge at an annual cost of $2.5m.

During Tuesday’s meeting council three waters manager Mark Hall fronted questions for more than an hour about the project, including what would happen to the Crown’s funding if it was delayed.

Hall made it clear the Government wanted the contract signed off by February, a point emphasised by mayor Neil Holdom who proposed the council fund the $23m to make sure the dryer was built and delay improvements to the wastewater plant’s laboratory and include it in the next long-term plan.

“If we didn’t have the $37m we would be going to the landfill,” he said.

“If there is anything we should not be spending nickel and dimes on it’s our wastewater and stormwater.”

By the end of the debate, only councillor Sam Bennett voted against the proposal, saying he had to stand by his election promise of not raising rates.