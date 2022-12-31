New Year Honours 2023: The 'curious' thing that happened to Hayden Wano

Hayden Wano kind of stumbled into working in the health sector.

When he left school he wasn’t sure what he wanted to do. After spending time surfing he started working as an orderly, because he needed a job.

He “stuck with health” because he became passionate about it, he says.

Wano trained as a nurse, eventually moving into mental health and by the late 1980s was the first mental health service manager in Taranaki.

Wano, 67, quotes a whakatauki, which says ‘Waiho ma te tangata e mihi.’ It means ‘Leave it to others to speak on your behalf.’

And they have. He has been recognised for his service to Māori health and been made a Companion of the Queen’s Service Order in the New Year’s Honours.

It was humbling to receive the honour, Wano, of Taranaki, Te Atiawa, Ngāti Tama, Ngāti Awa, says.

“I was surprised. It's an unusual feeling. I think I’d use the word funny. But in a more of a curious way, as to how it came about. From what I understand there were a number of people who wrote in support of it.”

In 1998 Wano was appointed as chief executive of the newly established health provider Tui Ora. Since then, it has grown from four staff with computers perched on boxes to nearly 200 staff delivering 35 whānau-centred health and social services across Taranaki.

For a long time Tui Ora flew under the radar, he says.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wano has served in numerous governance roles over the years, and not just in health.

“But we haven't changed the way we've worked. We're very much a kaupapa focused organisation. We embrace our traditions, our matauranga our knowledge. We embrace the te ao Māori worldview and we imbue that into the services that we provide.

“At the heart of our success and growth has been an absolute commitment to proving a whānau centred approach to hauroa – that looks at the whole person and all of the factors that lead them to living a happy and healthy life”

But about 50% of the people who access Tui Ora services are non-Māori and that has always been the case, he says.

Over the years he’s been well-supported by board members allowing him to be involved in other governance roles.

“It enabled me to diversify. So, while health has been at the core, I've been able to be involved in a whole range of governance roles across different sectors including the private and public, philanthropic.

“So I feel blessed to have had the opportunities that have come through my throughout my career.”

Wano was the first chair of the Taranaki DHB from 2001 to 2008. He is currently the chair of Te Hiringa Māhara – Mental Health and Well Being Commission, a trustee of the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust (Taft) and of WISE Trust, and on the board of the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce.