Organisers expect big turnout for free community Christmas meal

Ken Davies, left, and Gordon Hudson, expect big numbers will turn up to the New Plymouth community Christmas meal on December 25.

For Ken Davies, all of his Christmases come at once, quite literally.

In order to volunteer at the New Plymouth community Christmas meal on December 25, he first has to get family celebrations off his plate.

“They know I won’t be around on the day,” he said.

For more than 17 years, Davies, who is the chair and treasurer of New Plymouth's Community Christmas Charitable Trust, has given his time to help make the community event possible.

For him, seeing people from all walks of life come together, talk and share a laugh over a hearty Christmas meal with all the trimmings, was all the payback he needed.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 sees New Plymouth Christmas lunch canned; candlelight carols moved online

* Givealittle page launched to raise money to refurbish St Joseph's hall

* Thirty years of success for St Joseph's community Christmas lunch



ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The community Christmas lunch was last held at St Joseph’s hall in New Plymouth in 2020, as Covid-19 put the kibosh on celebrations last year. (File photo).

Preparation for the free dinner, which will cater for up to 200 people, will begin in earnest on Saturday, when the St Joseph’s Parish Hall will become a hive of activity as volunteers decorate the space, set up the Christmas tree and get to work in the kitchen.

Chicken, ham, potatoes and salads, along with ice cream and fruit salad, will be on the menu, as well as a slice of Christmas cake.

Gordon Hudson, who is the trust secretary, said it was exciting to see the meal back on the festive calendar after it was canned in 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Labour MP Glen Bennett was among the diners at the 2020 community Christmas lunch, and will attend again this year. (File photo)

He said about 40 volunteers were part of the effort to make it happen, and he had been involved with the trust for about a decade.

The doors open at 11am, and there is no need to register to attend.

The meal, which is the only community dinner on offer in Taranaki on December 25, will be served from midday.

Davies said that although the meal service was often 1.5 hours of “bedlam” it was all worth it, when he saw the joy it brought.

“It’s all very satisfying.”