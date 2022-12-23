The life of a Taranaki crafty fox with a wicked sense of humour

Tony Barnes and John Sole, right, were renowned for their Ngamamaku garden and Oakura craft shop. Sole died earlier this month.

John Sole’s partner of 38 years Tony Barnes still finds himself pulling out two cups to make tea or wondering what John might like for dinner when he’s at the supermarket.

Sole died suddenly on Thursday, December 15, just three days before his 79th birthday.

He was diagnosed with a major aortic aneurysm as well as other health issues and had been in and out of hospital for the last few months.

“He was so brave,” Barnes said.

Barnes and Sole met in 1985 when Barnes moved to New Plymouth, and they became neighbours.

“It was love across a garden fence,” he said.

“We were openly gay and did our thing and were very accepted by the local community.”

However, Barnes did say they were made to leave two of their church groups and Sole never returned.

In his eulogy at Sole’s farewell on Wednesday, Barnes told the crowd of roughly 250 how Sole had tried to be the ‘macho man’ in his early life.

“With long hair, fast cars, booze, and pretty women, but it didn’t work, it wasn’t him.

“He was sensitive, musical, artistic and in denial. He just hadn’t found the right man.”

Sole grew up in New Plymouth, born to parents Ivor and Zena, and started his working life with Farmers Co-op and then was a North Island rep for Kaiapoi Woollen Mills.

He then worked for Dunlop Tyres for around 15 years and was the office manager at BP Powderham St before the couple took over the Crafty Fox in 2001.

Sole was well known and loved in the community through the shop, which specialises in arts, crafts, and gifts.

He could often be found sitting outside in the sun chatting away to people.

Barnes described Sole as conservative, generous, sociable, musical, and creative with a great sense of humour ‘about two inches from the gutter’.

He was like a teenage kid who never grew up, always giggling, he said.

“I’ve heard him greet elderly customers in The Crafty Fox with “You’re looking happy this morning, did you get a bit last night?” Barnes laughed.

Sole played the piano very well and was a friend of the Opera House for 40 years working as a doorman and usher.

He loved playing bridge and was very good, Barnes said, and was a big sop when it came to animals.

Together the pair had sheep, donkeys, goats, fish, birds, cats, and dogs.

Sole and Barnes also started popular garden and wedding venue Ngamamaku on Ahu Ahu Road.

Some of Barnes’ favourite memories with John were with the garden.

“I reckon we’ve had about 150,000 people through the garden.

“We were often known as the boys up on the hill with the garden.”

Friend of Barnes and Sole, Terry Parkes, had performed many a wedding at the pair’s garden as a celebrant.

He always enjoyed it and was always impressed.

“John was always supportive of the arts and gardening as well as the rainbow community.

“He was a really enthusiastic guy who was always cheerful.”

Parkes said Sole is one of the icons, and it will be hard to replace him at the Crafty Fox.

He had an incredible knowledge of all things arts and crafts, Parkes said.

“He had a story for everything, he was a bit of a crafty fox himself.

“He’ll be very missed.”

John Sole was much loved partner and best friend for 38 years of Tony Barnes. Treasured brother and brother-in-law of Jude and Mike Hansen. Loved uncle of Scott, Wade, and Todd Alsweiler, and great-uncle of Taine, Tneja, Daniel, and Kayden.