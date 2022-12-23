Dinnie Moeahu tops declared election spending for New Plymouth mayoral race

New Plymouth councillor Dinnie Moeahu spent the most and received the most donations during the local body elections.

New Plymouth mayoral hopeful Dinnie Moeahu spent the most out of the candidates who have declared their election expenses from October’s campaign.

Moeahu spent $13,630 on signs, marketing, petrol and food, the only candidate to hit five figures, although fellow candidate Sam Bennett’s expenses have yet to be published.

Bennett said he declared all of his expenses, but the electoral office had asked him to split what he spent on the mayoral campaign and his bid for a seat on council, which he had done.

A spokesperson for the electoral office confirmed Bennett’s expenses had been checked and sent back to the New Plymouth District Council to publish.

Mayor Neil Holdom spent more than double what he did during his 2019 campaign, but his expenses came in at $910, with the majority of that money spent on Facebook adverts.

Holdom ended the election with a majority of 7868 votes from runner-up Murray Chong.

Moeahu received the most donations during his campaign with $12,975.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Muzz McDowell spent $250 trying to become mayor of New Plymouth.

Of the other candidates, Shaun Clare spent the least after he paid $63 for a “mimic” tee-shirt, while Murray ‘Muzz’ McDowell spent $250 for some posters and a sign.

In the council wards, first-time and unsuccessful candidate Hepa Temoana spent the most with $6660, almost half of which was used for digital billboard advertising.

Returning councillor Anneka Carlson was second on the list for expenses, racking up $5239 on digital billboard advertising, as well as bumper stickers, flyers and a car wrap.

A number of candidates did not spend a thing trying to get elected, including Gordon Brown who polled the second highest in the Kaitake Ngāmotu ward.

New Plymouth District election expenses

Mayoral candidates: Murray Chong $1440.48, Shaun Clare $63, Neil Holdom $910.09, Greg MacKay $410, Murray McDowell $250, Dinnie Moeahu $13,630.46.

New Plymouth district-wide ward: Rob Ardern $0, Max Brough $2872.42, Jenna Brown $3201.90, Shaun Clare $0, Amanda Clinton-Gohdes $2243.34, Harry Duynhoven $749.70, Dayna Jury $0, Joane Kuvarji $448, Greg MacKay $410, Jonathan Marshall $0, Caro McKee $0, Dinnie Moeahu $0, Murray Seamark $0, Hepa Temoana $6600, Dan Thurston-Crow $667, Udo Vink $0, Tane Webster $0.

Kaitake Ngāmotu ward: Chris Avery $30, Gordon Brown $0, David Bublitz $2715.15, Anneka Carlson $5239.43, Graham Chard $1217.08, Murray Chong $1440.48, Bali Haque $3519, Kevyn Harris $1434.99, Dave Kurth $759, Chris Lee $1680.95, Craig Nielsen $3455.67, Michael O’Sullivan $1348.54, Bryan Vickery $3138.95.

Te Purutanga Mauri Pūmanawa ward: Maia Bailey $0, Te Waka McLeod $1331.70.

North ward: Tony Bedford $461.25, Bill Simpson $0.