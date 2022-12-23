Matilda's Christmas gift of scooters for some big brothers and sisters

Paul Lampe of Big Brothers Big Sisters, centre, gets his scoot on with Mark Leuthard and Tracey Blake of the New Plymouth Operatic Society.

Twelve kids around Taranaki are to get an early Christmas present this year with a donation of a dozen pre-loved stage-show scooters to the Big Brother Big Sisters programme.

The six adult-sized and six child-sized scooters were used in this year’s New Plymouth Operatic Society (NPOS) production of Matilda.

NPOS marketing manager Tracey Blake said the society liked to donate items from their shows when they could, but the sets were bought by a consortium of societies so could not be broken up.

“But the director wanted to use scooters, which aren’t part of every show, so these were ours to give away,” she said.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters was suggested by a few people on our board and seemed like a logical choice.”

Blake said the adult scooters had been particularly hard to source. As the actors had to be able to push them around with their foot, they couldn’t be electric.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Lampe says gifts like this had a ripple effect in the community.

She said they’re as big as the electric ones you can hire around New Plymouth.

“Let’s put it this way, the Trunchbull was on one.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a long-running programme that pairs an adult volunteer with a young person to spend time doing things they both enjoy each week.

Paul Lampe, director of the programme, thanked the operatic society for thinking of them.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Leuthard and Lampe took to the scooters with a practised ease.

Things like this had a ripple effect, he said.

“We have clubrooms in New Plymouth, Hāwera and Stratford that volunteers can take people to and so the littlies can all have access to them to go and have some fun.”

“It gives our volunteers, who give their time so freely, another activity at no cost, and they can get outside and get active.”

New Plymouth Operatic Society’s next performance is We Will Rock You in 2023 with auditions starting in January.