And the Taranaki tills were ringing out for Christmas

Taranaki retailers are experiencing good foot traffic and spending in the week leading up to Christmas. Santa especially has been a big hit at Centre City Shopping Centre.

‘Twas the week before Christmas and Taranaki retailers were jumping for joy as shoppers rushed to town to get last minute gifts.

At Centre City Shopping Centre they were tracking 7% higher than last year, and expected that number to increase come Christmas Eve.

“We’re still not quite at pre-Covid levels yet – but on the right track,” said City Centre marketing manager Rebecca Johnson.

”People are taking advantage of some of our retailers' great offers in the lead-up to Christmas.”

Last week, local retailers said things had been slow this year, and had noticed people tightening their purse strings with the cost of living crisis.

However, as the big day looms closer people appear to be out and about.

Johnson said their big draw card this year had been photos with the man himself, Santa, and a new grotto set up.

Families had been lining up daily to get their festive photo and sessions had been extended to offer Santa photos for people with their pets as well as sensitive sessions for children with special needs and sensory processing disorders.

Centre City/Supplied Centre City marketing manager Rebecca Johnson said shoppers were stocking up on clothing, footwear, fragrance, home wares, toys and gaming equipment.

“We've noticed a more festive vibe among our shoppers than last year. People seem more relaxed in the centre and enjoy celebrating the festive season after the previous two years of Covid disruptions.”

Over the last week there had been increased foot traffic in the centre with extended trading hours from Wednesday to Friday.

“We will be able to compare thoroughly once our final sales reports come through from retailers on January 23.

“The cost of the living situation certainly has impacted people's spending habits. Initial reports indicated that more people took advantage of November’s Black Friday sales than in previous years – being smarter with their money in the lead up into Christmas this year.”

At Arthaus on Devon Street West they’d had a very steady flow of customers all week.

No queues, just customer after customer, owner Lisa England said.

“We are up on last year, which I don’t know how that happened.”

England said the standout sellers had been the Huski range, which were beer and wine coolers, and Pepper & Me, ingredients such as spices, rubs, and sauces for cooking.

“They just take dinner to the next level and perfect for blokes and those hard-to-buy for people.”

At Toy World in Strandon owner Kevin Demchy said things had been going “pretty fantastic”.

While the start of December had been slow, things had really picked up in the last week.

The most sought after toy had been Squishmallows, a plush soft toy, which Demchy said was rare and everyone was looking for.

“Last year was great with Covid and people not being able to go away, and the trend looks to be continuing this year.

“It won’t be as good as last year as that was an anomaly, but we’re pleased with how things are tracking.”

Down south in Hāwera at Off The Cuff Clothing, owner Shona Phillips said they had been very steady.

People had been buying clothes and shoes, especially jandals for summer, she said.

“We’ve not been frantic, but very steady, we’re on par with last year.”