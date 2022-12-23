Taranaki pain specialist Dr Lorna Fox retires and tends her sheep

Dr Lorna Fox, pain specialist at Taranaki Base Hospital is retiring from medicine to look after her sheep.

Pain specialist Dr Lorna Fox admits having an interest in pain is “weird".

But it is something she got interested in when training as an anaesthetist.

She started noticing how she’d write a prescription for somebody for post-operative pain relief, but when she’d go and see them they'd still be in pain, she said.

It made her question why the prescribed pain relief medicines did not work for everyone.

“I think prescriptions were badly written, they were not used, people were frightened of using strong painkillers. And the whole thing was badly organised.”

And some people didn’t respond to the painkillers that were used at the time, she said.

“I discovered that there is a big difference in managing acute and chronic – AKA persistent - pain. I guess that message is one which all pain medicine specialists want to get out there, so education is a major part of my role.”

Acute is short-lived pain that occurs after surgery or an accident or illness and is expected to get better over a few days or weeks. Chronic pain can be long-lasting, there’s no cure, and it needs a whole person approach to treat it.

Fox has just retired from Te Whatu Ora Taranaki where she has worked since 1995 after moving from the UK.

“My husband, Jonathan Spencer, is a large animal vet and we needed a town with both enough cows for him and a job for me. Options at the time were Lancashire, Adelaide and the Middle East. Taranaki was a clear winner for us.”

Fox was the second female anaesthetist in the department. The ratio has moved from two out of 12 in 1995 to closer to 50:50.

While training Fox spent a year working at the Auckland Regional Pain Service, she said.

“I came to New Plymouth and pretty much I was pounced on by the team of nurses there who said oh, you've been at the pain service. You can set the pain service up here.”

So, she set up the Acute Pain Service at Taranaki Base Hospital in 1999. And she was the second New Zealander to become a fellow of the faculty of pain medicine (FFPMANZCA) by the exam route.

She’s never met anyone who is making up their pain, Fox said.

“People with chronic pain often feel disbelieved, especially if there is ‘nothing wrong’ on scans or blood tests, which is very common in chronic pain. I want to be absolutely clear here though, although the brain is super important in managing it, pain is never ‘all in my head’.”

Fox has spent the first couple of weeks of retirement helping her husband drenching 86 sheep on their lifestyle block.

“So I'm learning to be a shepherd, which might be a little bit less stressful.”